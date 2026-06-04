Ruto, Ramaphosa push for stronger African voice in new global order

President William Ruto has called for greater African unity and influence in global affairs, saying the continent must take its place among the architects of a changing world order rather than remain on the sidelines.

Speaking during his state visit to South Africa on Thursday, Ruto said Africa's growing economic and political importance demands a stronger role in shaping international decisions, particularly at a time when global institutions are facing increased scrutiny.

“We meet at a moment when the world order is shifting, when what was once certain is now in doubt, when multilateral institutions are being questioned, and when Africa's role in shaping global outcomes has never been more consequential or more contested,” Ruto said.

The President praised South Africa for using its G20 Presidency to champion African development priorities and push for reforms in the international financial system.

“I commend President Ramaphosa for South Africa's outstanding leadership during its G20 Presidency. You used that platform to centre Africa's development priorities and press for reform of the international financial architecture,” Ruto said.

Ruto said Kenya and South Africa share a common vision of an international system in which Africa plays a central role in decision-making.

“Today, Kenya and South Africa stand together in advocating a reimagined global order, one built not without Africa, but with Africa fully present, fully engaged, and central to it,” he said.

“We are not asking to be admitted to someone else's architecture. We are asserting our rightful place among the architects of the new global order.”

The Kenyan leader also highlighted the historical ties between the two nations, noting that both countries were shaped by struggles against colonialism and oppression.

“Long before our high commissions opened in 1994, we were bound by the shared experience of colonialism, by the solidarity of our liberation movements, and by a common dream of an Africa that governs itself, feeds itself, and speaks for itself,” he said.

Ruto and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also reaffirmed their commitment to working together through the African Union, the United Nations and other multilateral institutions to promote peace, security and development across the continent.

“As two of Africa's most influential voices, South Africa and Kenya are determined that our continent should shape global outcomes and not merely respond to them,” Ruto said.

The remarks underscore growing calls by African leaders for greater representation in global governance institutions and a stronger continental voice on issues ranging from trade and finance to climate change and security.