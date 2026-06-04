74 percent of Kenyans say country is heading in wrong direction – TIFA survey

A new national survey has revealed a sharp rise in public dissatisfaction with the country’s direction, with a large majority of Kenyans saying things are heading the wrong way amid growing concerns about economic and social conditions.

According to findings released by TIFA Research on June 4, 2026, 74 percent of Kenyans believe the country is moving in the wrong direction. Only 14 percent say the country is on the right path, while 11 percent feel it is neither moving in the right nor wrong direction.

The report shows that public opinion has shifted over time, pointing to a steady rise in negative sentiment since 2023. TIFA notes that these changes reflect a sustained decline in how citizens view national conditions.

In March 2023, 48 percent of respondents said the country was moving in the wrong direction, while 37 percent felt it was on the right track. Another 12 percent said it was neither right nor wrong.

By June 2023, negative sentiment had climbed to 56 percent. At the same time, 25 percent believed the country was headed in the right direction, while 14 percent remained neutral.

In September 2023, 49 percent said the country was on the wrong path, while 36 percent felt it was on the right track and 12 percent were neutral.

The trend continued into 2025, where in May, dissatisfaction reached 75 percent. Only 14 percent said the country was moving in the right direction, while 9 percent were neutral.

A slight shift was recorded in August and September 2025, when 62 percent said the country was on the wrong track, 15 percent said it was on the right direction, and 18 percent remained neutral.

However, the situation worsened again in November 2025, with 68 percent saying the country was moving in the wrong direction. During that period, 17 percent felt it was on the right path, while 12 percent were neutral. The latest May 2026 results now place negative sentiment at 74 percent, positive sentiment at 14 percent, and neutrality at 11 percent.

TIFA says the findings show a “decisive shift” in public mood over time, pointing to a consistent rise in dissatisfaction despite brief periods of improvement.

The survey also highlights differences across regions, although negative views remain high in all parts of the country.

Mt Kenya recorded 89 percent saying the country is moving in the wrong direction. Lower Eastern followed at 85 percent, Western at 78 percent, Nairobi at 76 percent, Nyanza at 73 percent, Coast at 65 percent, Northern at 62 percent, South Rift at 62 percent, and Central Rift at 60 percent.

TIFA notes that the wide spread of negative views across regions points to a broad-based decline in public mood rather than isolated local concerns.

The survey was carried out between May 2 and May 11, 2026, using a nationally representative sample of 2,013 respondents drawn from nine zones: Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift, and Western. Data was collected through face-to-face household interviews conducted mainly in Swahili and English.