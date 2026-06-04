Rob’s Magic Rally Raid secures bumper entry

The second round of the 2026 Rob’s Magic Rally Raid, a two-day event scheduled for 13-14 June 13-14, 2026, at the Laikipia Camp and Ol Maisor Farm in Rumuruti, has attracted more than 25 entries with 10 days still to go before entries close.

Round 1 winner Ross Field heads the entry list, with reigning champions Ian Duncan and Jaspal Matharu hoping to make amends after rolling out of the opening event held on Soysambu Conservancy back in March.

Winner of the bike category in the first round, Raaji Bharij, has also confirmed his entry.

The Robs Magic Rally Raid Championship is the only Kenyan motorsport discipline allowing multiple categories, with high-performance off-road vehicles competing side-by-side with motorbikes, buggies, and quads.

The two-day event, which will cover more than 200 km of competitive racing, will be based out of the Ol Maisor Farm headquarters with action starting at 2 pm sharp on Saturday, June 13.

Provisional Entries:

- Tim Bates

- Collins Koech

- John Bisley

- Ross / Quentin

- Shabaz

- Robbie

- Ali Keith

- John Rogers

- Zane Young / Robin Tilbury

- Rajesh Maini

- Malcolm Destro

- Justin Macarthy

- Raaji

- Ajit

- Vijay Chauhan

- Ianson

- Kiama

- Bertie Meyer

- Tristan Barr

- Mark / Dougie

- ⁠Ian/ Jaspal

- ⁠Joost

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