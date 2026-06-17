Sports
Calder, Piett win second round of Rob's Magic Rally
Ross Field and navigator Quentin Savage finished second overall and second in class after fighting back from early setbacks during the second round of the Rob’s Magic Rally Raid.
Ross Field and navigator Quentin Savage finished second overall and second in class after fighting back from early setbacks during the second round of the Rob’s Magic Rally Raid.
Round 1 winner Ross Field heads the entry list, with reigning champions Ian Duncan and Jaspal Matharu hoping to make amends after rolling out of the opening event held on Soysambu Conservancy back in March.