MPs shift position on US-Backed Ebola facility after Rubio remarks spark sovereignty concerns

A proposed US-supported Ebola isolation facility in Nanyuki has come under renewed scrutiny in Parliament, with lawmakers citing public concerns and comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as reasons for reconsidering their earlier position on the project.

Members of Parliament said Rubio’s declaration that no American infected with Ebola would be allowed to enter the United States had raised serious questions about the purpose of the facility and Kenya’s sovereignty. The lawmakers argued that the remarks created the impression that the centre would primarily serve American interests while exposing Kenya to risks.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula criticised the comments, describing them as “very irresponsible”.

Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo said the issue troubling Kenyans was not the establishment of the facility itself, but the message conveyed by the US Secretary of State.

“The statement seems to imply that this facility is for Americans to protect Americans so that the infected Americans do not touch American soil,” Odhiambo said.

“We have seen our counterparts in West Africa when they are being bullied by the French, they take a firm position and say no. So what are we doing to tell America that although they are a friendly nation, we cannot allow a situation that compromises our own nationals to maintain that friendship? We cannot allow such things in Kenya,” she added.

Laikipia North MP Sara Korere said Rubio’s remarks were unfortunate and reflected a relationship that appeared unequal.

“It is unfortunate that we saw a US Secretary of State in Washington declaring that they will not allow even one single case of an Ebola-infected US citizen to set foot in America. We feel as if we are still being colonised,” she said.

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge said Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale could not ignore the concerns raised by the remarks because they had become the focus of public debate.

“The CS cannot abdicate responsibility,” Mathenge said.

Minority Leader Junet Mohamed said the government must directly address concerns about sovereignty and decision-making authority regarding the facility.

“The questions Kenyans are grappling with are: How does the government intend to safeguard Kenya’s sovereignty and decision making authority? Is it the foreign government that will decide who gets admitted to the facility? Have you done security assessment and public participation? If these questions can be answered, then Kenyans will feel safe.”

Health Committee Chairperson James Nyikal said the health cooperation agreement between Kenya and the United States contains provisions requiring mutual agreement between the two countries.

“The agreement does not obligate the government to put up an Ebola unit. This agreement was general. I would also like to say, science has proved that when people are sick in a pandemic or disease, you treat them where they are, you don’t move sick people to where there is no disease,” Nyikal said.

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui also questioned whether the agreement allowed Kenya to prioritise foreigners over its own citizens.

“Where in the agreement does it state that we should protect other nationals at the expense of Kenyans, because I don’t think the House can approve such an agreement,” he said.

Appearing before the National Assembly on Wednesday, Duale sought to calm concerns, insisting that the agreement does not take away Kenya’s authority over public health decisions.

“All public health decisions remain under the authority of the government of Kenya. International partners will provide technical assistance, commodities, financing, training and logistical support,” Duale said.

The Health CS further told lawmakers that the facility would not be reserved for Americans but would also serve Kenyans when necessary.

Duale explained that the Kenya-US biological engagement agreement was first signed in July 2015 during the State visit of former US President Barack Obama. He said the Cabinet approved the agreement in April 2016 before it was tabled in Parliament in July of the same year.

According to the CS, the National Assembly ratified the agreement on February 9, 2017, following parliamentary procedures and public participation. The agreement was later renewed in April 2022 for another seven years, while a separate health cooperation agreement was signed in December 2025.

“I wish to state clearly that Kenya and the US government signed an agreement on cooperation in a threat reduction biological engagement programme on July 24, 2015 during the State visit of President Barack Obama,” Duale told the House.

“The Cabinet thereafter approved the agreement in April 2016 and subsequently introduced it in Parliament and laid it on the table of the House on July 19, 2016. Upon undergoing the necessary parliamentary procedures, public participation and processes, the House approved ratification of the agreement on February 9, 2017,” he added.