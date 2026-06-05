Patients stranded as doctors’ strike cripples health services in Meru and Isiolo

Health services in Meru and Isiolo counties have been thrown into disarray after doctors withdrew their labour, leaving patients struggling to access treatment as long-running disputes with county governments remain unresolved.

The strike began after a 21-day notice issued by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) expired on June 1 without the concerns raised by doctors being addressed by the two county administrations.

In both counties, doctors are protesting delayed promotions, failure to remit statutory deductions and severe staff shortages that they say have affected service delivery and strained healthcare workers.

In Meru, the union is demanding payment of salary increment arrears in line with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission review, promotion of doctors who have remained in the same job groups for years and the release of medical officers for study leave.

Doctors in Isiolo are separately protesting delayed salaries, failure to remit statutory deductions, lack of medical cover and what they describe as intimidation by senior county officials.

The strike in Meru comes just days after clinical officers also downed their tools over unresolved labour disputes.

“The county government did not respond to our demands until the expiry of the strike notice. We have therefore suspended service delivery in all hospitals until our demands are addressed,” Upper Eastern Secretary Timothy Muriuki said.

Muriuki said the union is seeking the promotion of about 40 doctors in Meru who have remained in the same job groups for up to 10 years and the confirmation of 30 medical officers currently serving on contract terms.

KMPDU Upper Eastern Chairperson Kananu Kubai painted a grim picture of the situation in Isiolo, saying doctors have endured years of stalled career progression and persistent salary delays.

“Here in Isiolo, a doctor has remained in one job group for 15 years. The doctors have not been paid for two months — April and May. In fact, the March salary was paid a week ago. Doctors in Isiolo have to pay for their medical bills out of pocket because SHA deductions are never remitted and there is no private medical cover for staff. The situation is dire,” KMPDU Upper Eastern chairperson Kananu Kubai said.

Kubai said the staffing situation at Isiolo Level Five Hospital had reached critical levels, with only seven medical officers serving at the facility instead of the required 50, resulting in heavy workloads and burnout among doctors.

Doctors in Meru also complained about delays in recognising specialist qualifications despite continued expectations that they provide specialised medical services.

Dr Makandi Mutwiri, an orthopaedic surgeon in Meru, said she had remained on a medical officer’s salary despite qualifying as a specialist four years ago.

“The county government expects me to offer specialist services, but my salary has never been reviewed. It is also unfortunate that the county is not ready to honour our return-to-work formula,” she said.

The strike has further exposed staffing challenges in Meru’s health facilities.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) Meru branch secretary Thuranira Iburi said most Level Four and Level Five hospitals require more than 10 clinical officers to operate effectively.

Even as doctors remained on strike, Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma said his administration was taking steps to improve the welfare of health workers through promotions.

“My administration promoted 250 workers last year. This second cycle of promotions shows that we are committed to improving workers’ welfare. I am aware that we cannot deliver services and development with a demotivated workforce,” Mutuma said.

The governor said the county government was in the process of promoting 512 health workers, describing the move as part of efforts to address staff concerns and improve service delivery.