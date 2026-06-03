Darts: Wachiuri wins Sirua, but uncertain of East Africa tourney

After winning the Sirua Darts Match Play 2 title in Nakuru last weekend, Kenyan darts player Peter Wachiuri is uncertain about competing in the upcoming East Africa Darts Federation Tanzania Open, scheduled for June 24, 2026, in Moshi.

Speaking after his triumph in Nakuru, Wachiuri admitted that his participation in the Tanzania tournament remains uncertain due to financial constraints.

"I'm not sure if I'll go to the Tanzania tournament because I'm not sure if I'll get the funds to travel there. In every competition, my aim is not always to win but rather to gain more experience," Wachiuri told the media.

The victory adds to Wachiuri's impressive form. In 2025, he made history by becoming the first African player to reach a weekly final at the MODUS Super Series in Portsmouth, England, where he finished as runner-up.

In Nakuru, the tournament's quarter-final stage featured several experienced players who have been competing in the ongoing Africa Darts Series.

Corporal Pascal Wanjala of the Regional Commissioner's Office at Nakuru Prisons advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Joseph Gitahi, a former finalist in the Mombasa ADG Second Series.

Wachiuri booked his place in the final with a commanding 7-1 victory over Peter Wanjie in the semi-finals before capping a dominant campaign by defeating James Kamama of Naivasha 8-2 in the final. The tournament attracted more than 200 players from across the country.

In the women's category, Millicent Wanjohi of Jacaranda Nakuru emerged champion after defeating Daisy Chepkoech in the final, having earlier eliminated Agnes Makumi in the quarter-finals.

Some of the darts heavyweights who competed in Nakuru included Robert Ngirigacha, John Munyui, Lucy Jemutai, Samuel Nyaga, and Julius Ndungu. The competition attracted participants from various institutions and counties, including the Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Power, the National Police Service, the Kenya Ports Authority, the Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Museums, and county teams from Nakuru, Kajiado, Narok, Kirinyaga, Meru, Nairobi, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Baringo.