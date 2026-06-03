Duale dismisses US-linked Ebola quarantine claims, cites 2015 health deal

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has rejected claims that Kenya entered into a fresh deal with the United States to set up a dedicated Ebola quarantine centre for foreign nationals, saying the country is working within existing health cooperation frameworks and national emergency systems already in place.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, the CS said Kenya’s health collaboration with the United States has been in place since 2015 and continues to support the country’s wider health response capacity.

“The government and the people of the United States… has provided close to $8 billion equivalent, slightly over 1.04 trillion Kenya shillings in support of the Kenyan health sector,” he told lawmakers.

Duale explained that the Ebola isolation and treatment units being rolled out across the country are part of Kenya’s general emergency preparedness plan and are not linked to any special arrangement or specific category of people.

“These facilities are not established for exclusive benefit of foreign nationals… they are intended to protect all persons within the territory of Kenya,” he said.

He added that Kenya has already activated its national response systems following Ebola outbreaks reported in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, with surveillance and screening stepped up across key entry points.

The Ministry of Health has deployed screening teams at airports, border posts, and other points of entry, while also setting up designated isolation centres in counties to handle any suspected infections.

Kenya has also activated an Incident Management System under the Kenya National Public Health Institute, with rapid response teams placed on standby to manage alerts and suspected cases.

Duale told lawmakers that “71,243 travellers have been screened cumulatively” as of June 2, with all suspected cases tested and confirmed negative.

On health facility readiness, he said Kenyatta National Hospital has an eight-bed isolation unit, while the National Police Service Hospital has 49 beds ready for use if needed. He also noted that 29 counties have already identified isolation sites.

At the same time, he cautioned that the preparedness system is facing pressure due to limited resources. He said available stocks of specialised test kits, reagents, and protective equipment can only support about 200 suspected cases, warning that emergency funding and partner support are needed to strengthen the response.

He further maintained that Kenya continues to operate under its 2015 and later health cooperation agreements with the United States, all of which he said were approved by Parliament and remain within the country’s sovereignty.

His remarks come a day after the High Court extended conservatory orders stopping the establishment and operation of a proposed US-linked Ebola facility in Laikipia, pending the determination of petitions challenging the project.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi also directed the government to provide within seven days all agreements, negotiations, approvals, risk assessments, and operational protocols connected to the proposed arrangement.

The court further barred admission, transfer, or facilitation of entry into Kenya of Ebola-exposed individuals under the disputed programme until the case is concluded. The matter will be mentioned on June 23.