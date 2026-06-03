Garsen court delivers five-year sentence in illegal wildlife trophies case

Corridors of Justice · David Abonyo ·
Garsen court delivers five-year sentence in illegal wildlife trophies case
Gavel. PHOTO/iStock
In Summary

In a statement by the Director of Public Prosecution on Wednesday, the court found Ahmed Guyo Hiddi guilty of being in possession of two pieces of elephant tusks weighing approximately 3.8 kilograms and valued at Sh380,000, without the requisite permit or exemption from the Director General of the Kenya Wildlife Service.

A man arrested in Tana River County over possession of elephant tusks has been sentenced to five years in prison or, in the alternative, a Sh3 million fine after a court found him guilty of holding illegal wildlife trophies without authorisation.

The ruling was delivered at the Garsen Law Court after prosecutors proved that Ahmed Guyo Hiddi was found with two pieces of elephant tusks weighing about 3.8 kilograms and valued at Sh380,000, without a permit or exemption from the Director General of the Kenya Wildlife Service.

The prosecution said the offence took place on 19 January 2024 at Tarasaa Junction in Ngao Location, Tana River County.

The case was handled by Prosecution Counsel Job Nyakundi before Senior Resident Magistrate Leah Wasige.

The court heard that five witnesses testified, including an investigating officer and an expert witness, whose evidence linked the accused directly to the offence.

The tusks were recovered during enforcement operations targeting illegal wildlife trade in the area.

After conviction, the defence asked the court to impose a non-custodial sentence, relying on medical documents and a pre-sentence report that supported probation.

However, the prosecution opposed the request, saying the medical records presented were from 2024 and were outdated.

It also told the court that wildlife offences remain common in the region and require tougher punishment.

The prosecution further argued that a deterrent sentence was necessary “to send a strong message on the importance of wildlife conservation and the protection of Kenya’s endangered species for future generations.”

In its decision, the court agreed with the prosecution and sentenced Hiddi to five years in prison or, in the alternative, a Sh3 million fine. He was later committed to Malindi GK Prison.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions welcomed the ruling, saying it reflects efforts to curb wildlife crime and hold offenders accountable for actions that threaten Kenya’s natural heritage.

Tags

ODPP Kenya Wildlife Service Tana River County elephant tusks Malindi GK Prison sentencing wildlife crime Garsen Law Court Ahmed Guyo Hiddi

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