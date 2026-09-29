Four convicted over 2015 murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai
The judge found that the four accused acted together in the killings, which took place along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of February 6 and 7, 2015.
The judge found that the four accused acted together in the killings, which took place along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of February 6 and 7, 2015.
Kombewa Magistrate’s Court heard that the man committed the offence in March 2025 in Seme Sub-County after allegedly luring the girl to his house as she returned from school at around 4 pm.
Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Gikui Gichuhi said the request was informed by the circumstances surrounding the offence and the level of responsibility of each of the three men convicted in the case.
Sharon’s father told the court that his anger towards Obado had eased after the former governor sent relatives and brothers to his home seeking reconciliation following the July 2026 judgment
Through their lawyer, Sharon's family said it would not oppose a non-custodial or lenient sentence if Obado fulfilled material promises he had previously made, including providing a house and a vehicle.
Sharon’s parents, through their lawyer, also urged the court to impose a non-custodial sentence, saying their relationship with Obado had remained cordial even after the death of their daughter.
Obado, his former personal assistant and a former Migori County clerk were convicted after Lady Justice Cecilia Githua ruled on July 23 that the prosecution had proved its case against the three beyond reasonable doubt.
A three-judge bench sitting in Nairobi, comprising Justices Patrick Kiage, Rachel Ngetich and Stephen Radido, dismissed Gakono’s appeal after finding no legal reason to overturn the decisions made by the lower courts.
Senior Principal Magistrate Eric Malesi convicted Abdiaziz Ali Ahmed, alias “Odi,” and Abdiwahab Mohamed Hassan, alias “Steam Boy,” after ruling that the prosecution had proved the case against them beyond reasonable doubt.
Justice Cecilia Githua, sitting at the Milimani High Court, ordered that the three be remanded pending sentencing, directing the Probation Department to prepare and file pre-sentence reports within 21 days.
The court heard that the fatal incident occurred on the evening of September 4, 2022, in Tarasaa Township, when the accused allegedly confronted the victim, Hassan Rona, at his house
According to EACC, the operation was launched after a businessman from Murang'a lodged a complaint with the commission. The businessman had been convicted on July 2, 2026, in a criminal case involving obtaining money by false pretences and was scheduled to be sentenced on July 22.
In delivering the sentence, Justice Muya said the former military officer had demonstrated "no iota of remorse" throughout the trial. He also described the murders as "barbaric," noting the growing cases of femicide and infanticide in the country and saying such offences demanded severe punishment.
Guo Wengui, a former property magnate who later emerged as a fierce critic of China's Communist Party, was sentenced in New York after being convicted of racketeering, fraud and money laundering.
The conviction followed a prosecution led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Hilda Omondi, who presented evidence from six witnesses detailing how the complainant was lured to Nairobi under the pretext of a business opportunity before being robbed and subjected to a brutal assault
The court heard that the accused “deliberately armed himself with a knife obtained from a nearby mutura vendor, pursued the deceased, who was unarmed and fleeing, and stabbed him once on the upper left side of the back,” leading to fatal injuries
The High Court in Nairobi found matatu driver Amos Muigai Mwangi and conductor Alex Musembi Musyoka guilty in connection with the death of Doreen Kinya, who died on June 13, 2018 after slipping out of a speeding vehicle operating along the Githurai route under Zamzam 45 Limited.
In a statement by the Director of Public Prosecution on Wednesday, the court found Ahmed Guyo Hiddi guilty of being in possession of two pieces of elephant tusks weighing approximately 3.8 kilograms and valued at Sh380,000, without the requisite permit or exemption from the Director General of the Kenya Wildlife Service.
The Kahawa Anti-Terrorism Court convicted three suspects—Musharaf Abdala, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo—over an escape from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison between 14 and 15 November 2021. Sentencing is scheduled for 18 June 2026.
The convictions follow a lengthy legal process arising from fraudulent payments made between September 19 and October 7, 2016
During the trial, the prosecution maintained that the officers acted together in inflicting the injuries that caused the death of the suspect while he was under their care. A total of 14 witnesses testified to support the case presented in court.
The High Court ruled on Thursday that the officer unlawfully used a service firearm, with prosecution evidence and witness testimony supporting the conviction, while rejecting claims of accidental discharge in a case highlighting accountability within Kenya’s security services.
The conviction was handed down before Justice A.K. Ndungu, following a robust prosecution led by Counsel Lucas Tanui, Jackson Motende, and Esther Kimani.