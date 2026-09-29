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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

sentencing

Ex-KDF Major jailed for life over family murders
News

Ex-KDF Major jailed for life over family murders

In delivering the sentence, Justice Muya said the former military officer had demonstrated "no iota of remorse" throughout the trial. He also described the murders as "barbaric," noting the growing cases of femicide and infanticide in the country and saying such offences demanded severe punishment.

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Garsen court delivers five-year sentence in illegal wildlife trophies case
Corridors of Justice

Garsen court delivers five-year sentence in illegal wildlife trophies case

In a statement by the Director of Public Prosecution on Wednesday, the court found Ahmed Guyo Hiddi guilty of being in possession of two pieces of elephant tusks weighing approximately 3.8 kilograms and valued at Sh380,000, without the requisite permit or exemption from the Director General of the Kenya Wildlife Service.

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Police officer gets 30 years for killing colleague in Eldoret
News

Police officer gets 30 years for killing colleague in Eldoret

The High Court ruled on Thursday that the officer unlawfully used a service firearm, with prosecution evidence and witness testimony supporting the conviction, while rejecting claims of accidental discharge in a case highlighting accountability within Kenya’s security services.

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