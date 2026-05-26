FIDA-Kenya launches gender audit targeting women’s leadership in ODPP

FIDA-Kenya has launched plans for a detailed review of gender dynamics within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, setting in motion an assessment that will examine how women progress into leadership roles and the internal barriers that may be slowing their advancement in the institution.

The initiative, which is being rolled out in partnership with the ODPP, is part of a broader five-year programme aimed at reshaping workplace systems, with a focus on recruitment, retention, career development, and institutional culture within the prosecution service.

In a consultancy notice released on Tuesday, FIDA-Kenya said the exercise will closely examine “the intersectionality of gender and women’s progression into leadership within the ODPP” while also identifying structural and institutional barriers affecting recruitment, retention, and advancement of women across the organisation.

The organisation said the programme is anchored on efforts to strengthen internal systems and promote fairness in leadership opportunities, describing it as part of a wider push to support institutional change within the country’s justice sector.

“FIDA-Kenya, in partnership with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), is supporting the expansion of Leadership and Advancement of Opportunities for Women within the institution,” the notice stated.

According to FIDA-Kenya, the overall goal is to address long-standing structural challenges that continue to affect women’s participation in leadership and decision-making spaces within the prosecution service.

“It is projected as a five-year transformative initiative, delivered through partner institutions to embed equity and inclusivity within ODPP,” the notice added.

The ODPP, which operates under Article 157 of the Constitution, is tasked with instituting and conducting criminal prosecutions on behalf of the State. The office says its operations are guided by principles of integrity, professionalism, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

FIDA-Kenya has described the planned audit as a key starting point of the programme, saying its findings will be used to guide reforms, policy direction, and advocacy within the institution over the coming years.

“As part of the programme’s foundational activities, FIDA-Kenya seeks to commission a reputable Lead Consultant to conduct a comprehensive gender audit and institutional assessment of the ODPP,” the notice highlighted.

The assignment will involve gathering both primary and secondary data, with a strong focus on capturing experiences from at least 200 women working within legal and corporate services in the ODPP.

The assessment will look into key areas including recruitment processes, career progression, staff retention, leadership advancement, and workplace inclusion practices.

The selected consultant will also be expected to carry out “qualitative and quantitative assessments, Key Informant Interviews (KIIs), Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), and surveys” across various ODPP offices.

FIDA-Kenya further noted that the exercise will include a review of internal systems, human resource frameworks, and national legal provisions that touch on gender equality and leadership opportunities.

The study will also explore “the underlying interests, influences, and structural barriers driving gender disparity disposition within the ODPP.”

To ensure wide representation, the assessment will be conducted using a participatory mixed-methods approach, covering the ODPP headquarters as well as regional and county offices.

Respondents will include women officers, male staff, senior management, and external stakeholders connected to the prosecution service, ensuring that the findings reflect a broad range of institutional experiences.

The expected outputs from the consultancy include an inception report, data collection tools, a draft report, a validation workshop, and a final report accompanied by a policy brief.

FIDA-Kenya said the final recommendations will outline immediate, medium-term, and long-term reforms that the ODPP can implement over a five-year period to strengthen gender inclusion and leadership development.

The organisation has set a 30-day timeline for the completion of the assignment once the contract is signed, signalling a fast-tracked process for the initial phase of the programme.

Applicants for the consultancy are expected to have experience in gender analysis, institutional assessments, feminist research approaches, and governance work within Kenya’s legal and public administration sectors.

They must also demonstrate strong skills in both qualitative and quantitative research, policy analysis, and organisational change management, as the exercise is expected to inform long-term institutional reforms.

FIDA-Kenya said applications for the consultancy must be submitted by June 9, 2026 through its procurement email.

The gender audit is expected to serve as a foundation for future interventions aimed at improving workplace equality and strengthening women’s leadership pathways within one of the country’s key justice institutions.