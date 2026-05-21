Mombasa High Court hears testimony in preacher Paul Mackenzie murder trial

The murder trial of preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and seven co-accused has heard testimony from 20 witnesses at the Mombasa High Court detailing alleged confinement, forced fasting, and harsh conditions at Kwa Binzaro in Malindi.

Witnesses described emotional scenes, construction activity, and police intervention as prosecutors build their case over deaths linked to the secluded compound.

According to the statement by the ODPP on Thursday, the court heard that the case centres on allegations involving a secluded compound where several people are said to have died after being subjected to extreme fasting, isolation, and harsh living conditions.

Witnesses gave emotional accounts describing alleged activities at the site, with one resident of Kwa Binzaro village telling the court that he became alarmed after learning that individuals had been confined at a location locally referred to as “Kwa Mama”.

“The individuals were reportedly being compelled to engage in prolonged prayer and fasting under strict conditions,” the witness said in testimony presented to the court.

He told the court that he immediately alerted the village elder after receiving reports of suspicious activities taking place at the compound.

In his emotional account, the witness noted that the incident had a devastating impact on families in the area and stated that all children linked to two parents involved in the incident had died.

“He appealed to the court to ensure justice is served for his relatives and all victims affected by the Kwa Binzaro occurrences,” court proceedings noted.

Another prosecution witness, a matatu driver along the Malindi–Chakama–Bofu route, testified that he frequently transported the second accused, Shirlyne Temba, who allegedly ferried materials to the compound.

The driver told the court that the materials included used iron sheets which were allegedly intended for the construction of residential houses within the compound.

“According to the witness, the second accused was often accompanied by several individuals whom she introduced as farmers and, at times, construction workers,” the testimony indicated.

He further stated that payments for transport services were made through mobile money transfers.

The court also heard from Police Constable Isiah Barasa of Lango Baya Police Station, who testified that he accompanied senior police officers and local administrators to a reported crime scene at Kwa Binzaro.

PC Barasa told the court that the team included the Officer Commanding Station, Inspector Ali, the Assistant County Commissioner for Lango Baya Division, Raymond Oluoch, and the area chief, Raymond Charo.

“The officers reportedly travelled to the scene using a private motor vehicle,” he said.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found the compound surrounded by barbed wire and thorny shrubs, with local residents alleging that a woman was holding people hostage inside.

“The officer further testified that the accused allegedly delayed opening the gate for the officers, forcing the security team to make their way into the compound,” court documents stated.

However, officers said that once inside, they found the compound deserted, adding further complexity to the investigation.

The prosecution has so far called multiple witnesses as it seeks to build its case around alleged confinement, religious coercion, construction activity and police intervention at the Kwa Binzaro site.

The accused persons have not yet publicly responded to the latest testimony in court as proceedings continue before the High Court in Mombasa.