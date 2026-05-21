Mombasa High Court hears testimony in preacher Paul Mackenzie murder trial
Witnesses described emotional scenes, construction activity, and police intervention as prosecutors build their case over deaths linked to the secluded compound.
Witnesses described emotional scenes, construction activity, and police intervention as prosecutors build their case over deaths linked to the secluded compound.
A Mombasa court has ruled Pastor Paul Mackenzie and 30 co-accused must answer 191 murder charges in the Shakahola case, after 121 witnesses and forensic evidence established a prima facie case.
A father in the Shakahola massacre trial told a Mombasa court he believes his four missing children are alive, rejecting DNA and postmortem findings identifying one exhumed body as his daughter.
Lady Justice Wendi Kagendo Micheni has fast-tracked the case as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, highlighting the court’s alarm over rising attacks on girls and young women.