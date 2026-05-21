Air France, Airbus guilty of manslaughter over 2009 crash that killed 228

The Paris Appeals Court has found both Air France and Airbus guilty of corporate manslaughter over the 2009 crash of flight AF447, a disaster that killed 228 people after the aircraft plunged into the Atlantic Ocean during stormy weather.

The ruling overturns an earlier decision made in April 2023, when both companies had been cleared. The appeal process reopened the case and led to renewed scrutiny of the actions and responsibilities of the airline and the aircraft manufacturer.

Flight AF447, operated by Air France and built by Airbus, disappeared from radar on 1 June 2009 while travelling from Rio de Janeiro to Paris. The Airbus A330 encountered severe storm conditions before stalling mid-air and crashing into the Atlantic Ocean.

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All 12 crew members and 216 passengers died when the aircraft fell from a cruising height of 38,000ft (11,580m). The crash remains the deadliest aviation disaster in France’s history.

Search operations stretched over a vast and remote area of the ocean, covering about 10,000 sq km (3,860 sq miles) of seabed. The wreckage was eventually recovered after extensive deep-sea searches, while the black box was found in 2011 after months of underwater recovery work.

The crash site was located more than 700 miles (1,127km) from the coast of South America, making rescue and recovery efforts extremely difficult. French authorities led the investigation, while Brazilian teams assisted in retrieving bodies.

During the first 26 days of the search, 51 bodies were recovered, many still strapped in their seats.

Relatives of victims, who were mainly French, Brazilian, and German nationals, attended the court session as the verdict was delivered. Many have long demanded accountability over what led to the tragedy.

The court ordered both companies to pay the maximum fine of €225,000 ($261,720; £194,500) each. However, some families have described the fine as too small compared to the scale of the loss.

During closing submissions in November, deputy prosecutors strongly criticised the conduct of both companies, calling it "unacceptable", and accusing them of "spouting nonsense and pulling arguments out of thin air".

Airbus and Air France had denied the charges throughout the case and are expected to consider further appeals following the ruling.

The case has remained one of the most closely followed aviation trials in Europe, raising long-standing questions about safety systems, pilot response, and corporate responsibility in extreme weather conditions.

The latest ruling is expected to renew debate on accountability in major aviation disasters and whether penalties in such cases reflect the scale of human loss.