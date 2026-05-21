Mombasa High Court hears testimony in preacher Paul Mackenzie murder trial
Witnesses described emotional scenes, construction activity, and police intervention as prosecutors build their case over deaths linked to the secluded compound.
Witnesses described emotional scenes, construction activity, and police intervention as prosecutors build their case over deaths linked to the secluded compound.
According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mackenzie and five co-accused face 23 counts of murder as crimes against humanity, contrary to Section 6(1)(b) of the Act and Articles 7(1)(a) and 25(3)(a) and (b) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
In a ruling delivered on Monday, Malindi Senior Principal Magistrate Joy Wesonga allowed the prosecution additional time to coordinate the production of all suspects, paving the way for a joint plea-taking scheduled for February 11, 2026.
A forensic psychologist told the court on Wednesday that Mackenzie manipulated scripture and conspiracy theories to radicalize followers under the guise of religious salvation, resulting in the deaths of more than 400 people.
Mackenzie and 38 co-accused face charges related to the torture and cruelty of children.