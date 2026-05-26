Kenya pushes for exhumation and return of migrant worker buried in Saudi Arabia

Kenya is still in talks with authorities in Saudi Arabia over the return of a Kenyan domestic worker who died in the country and was later buried before her family could receive her body, Parliament has been told.

The update was presented to the National Assembly Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee by Roseline Njogu, who said diplomatic and consular efforts are ongoing to resolve the matter and support the family of Jesca Kashutu Ziro.

Njogu told lawmakers on Tuesday that the government first received notice of Ziro’s death on 14th July 2025 through the recruitment agency that handled her job placement abroad.

“On 14th July 2025, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs received a notification of death of Ms. Kashutu from Gravic Enterprise Limited the Kenyan recruitment agency that facilitated her recruitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a domestic worker.”

Following the notification, the department says it quickly reached out to the family and began arrangements aimed at bringing the body back home for burial.

“The State Department reached out to the family via a phone call to extend our condolences and guide them on the repatriation process. On 18th July, a letter communicating the wishes of the family requesting the repatriation of her remains was sent to the Embassy as required.”

Despite those early steps, the process later faced setbacks after the embassy reported challenges that led to the burial taking place before the repatriation process was completed.

“On 27th August 2025, we received a letter from the Embassy informing us of the challenges they had encountered in pursuit of the repatriation that culminated to the unauthorized burial of Ms. Kashutu in the Kingdom. The Embassy shared their correspondence with Saudi authorities on the matter.”

The report also outlined Ziro’s work history, noting that she had previously been employed in Saudi Arabia before returning home and later going back for another contract.

“The late Ms. Kashutu was first recruited by Gravic Enterprise Limited as a domestic worker to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in September 2022. She successfully completed her contract in September 2024 and returned home.”

Her second deployment began in early 2025 but ended after a disagreement with her employer, which led to her movement through different administrative processes before her death.

“In February 2025, Ms. Kashutu secured a subsequent contract in Saudi Arabia through the same recruitment agency. However, in June 2025, she fell out with her employer, leading to the termination of her contract. Subsequently, the employer transferred her to a deportation centre. On 22nd of June, she left the deportation center to the Saudi Agency, Mawarid Recruitment Company, where she requested a transfer of sponsorship to a new employer.”

Medical records shared with the committee show that she became critically ill while awaiting a new employer transfer.

“On 30th June 2025, while awaiting transfer to a new employer, the late Ms. Kashutu experienced a sudden illness. She was urgently rushed to Dr. Muhammad Alfagih Hospital in a comatose state.”

Doctors later confirmed she had suffered a severe cardiac event before reaching hospital care.

“According to the official medical report, she suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest for more than 30 minutes. Upon assessment, a cardiac monitor revealed ventricular fibrillation, which prompted immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation and advanced cardiac life support interventions.” PS Njogu said.

Despite emergency treatment efforts, she did not recover.

“Despite extensive resuscitative efforts, Ms. Ziro remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead on 30th June 2025 at 2:12 PM.”

The attending doctor confirmed the cause of death as heart-related failure.

“The attending physician Dr. Wael Abbas Omar Alatabani, certified the primary cause of death as cardiopulmonary arrest.”

Njogu told lawmakers that Kenya has since stepped up diplomatic engagement, asking Saudi authorities to allow exhumation and repatriation of the body.

“Following the unauthorized burial of Ms. Ziro, the Embassy engaged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia requesting for the exhumation and repatriation of the mortal remains.” Njogu said.

She added that follow-up discussions are still active between Nairobi, the embassy in Riyadh, and Saudi officials as efforts continue.

“The State Department for Diaspora Affairs continues to follow up on the request for exhumation and repatriation of Ms. Kashutu with the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Nairobi, as well as through the Kenya Embassy in Riyadh.”

The matter is now part of a wider parliamentary inquiry into the safety, treatment, and protection of Kenyan migrant workers abroad, especially those employed in Gulf countries.