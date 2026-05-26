David Keter swearing-in, Finance Bill, 2026 reading to dominate as National Assembly resumes

The National Assembly is set to resume its regular sittings on Tuesday after a brief recess, with the swearing-in of Emurua Dikirr MP-elect David Keter scheduled as the first item of business on the House agenda.

The announcement was made through the National Assembly's social media platforms on May 26, 2026, ahead of the House's return.

Keter won the Emurua Dikirr by-election by a wide margin following the death of former area MP Johanna Ngeno. He secured more than 18,000 votes to defeat his rivals and earn a seat in Parliament.

The incoming lawmaker is also expected to take over as chairperson of the National Assembly's Housing and Public Works Committee, a position previously held by Ngeno.

According to the Order Paper released by the National Assembly, members will begin the day with the administration of the oath before proceeding to other parliamentary business.

“1. Administration of Oath 2. Communication from the chapter. 3. Messages 4. Petitions 5. Papers 6. Notices of Motion 7. Questions and Statements: A statement from the National Assembly’s order paper.

Keter's closest challenger in the by-election was Democracy for Citizens (DCP) candidate Vincent Rotich, who garnered 10,778 votes in the constituency, which is widely considered a stronghold of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Following the swearing-in ceremony, attention is expected to shift to the First Reading of the Finance Bill 2026, one of the key items lined up for consideration by lawmakers.

The proposed legislation has already generated debate across the country due to several tax measures contained in the Bill.

Among the proposals is the introduction of a 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on all mobile money transactions, in addition to the existing 20 per cent excise duty.

The Bill also seeks to increase excise duty on both locally assembled and imported mobile phones from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, alongside other proposed tax changes.

The return of Parliament comes after weeks of calls for lawmakers to be recalled from recess to address the fuel crisis that has triggered protests in different parts of the country.

During the break, pressure mounted on National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to convene a special sitting to discuss the rising cost of fuel and review taxes blamed for the crisis.

Among those who pushed for the recall was Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who wrote to the Speaker urging the House to reconvene and consider scrapping some levies and taxes, including the Road Maintenance Levy and VAT charged on fuel.

However, the request was not acted upon, and Parliament remained on recess until the scheduled resumption of sittings.