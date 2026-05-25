Kiambu Aquatics meet attracts more than 400 swimmers from 41 schools

The just-concluded two-day Kiambu Aquatics Invitational Swimming Championship, held at Potterhouse Senior School on May 23–24, 2026, attracted a record more than 400 swimmers from over 41 schools and clubs competing in various swimming events.

Thirteen-year-old Jeremy Weru of Juja St. Peters won a gold medal in the boys’ 50-metre backstroke after edging out Conor Healy and Nandokha Baraka, both from Aga Khan Academy, who finished second and third, respectively. Weru secured victory with a time of 43.42 seconds, and the young swimmer has now declared his intention to compete for Kenya.

“It was a challenging event that I have used to identify my areas of weakness. My goal is Team Kenya,” Weru said on Sunday after the event.

In the girls’ 50-metre breaststroke, 14-year-old Avin Doustmohammadi from Crawford International School won the event, posting a time of 39.86 seconds, ahead of Nikita Ndirangu of Braeburn School and Shantel Maggy of Snook Swimming Club, who finished second and third, respectively.

In the overall women’s category, Orca Swim Club dominated the competition after collecting 35 medals, including 16 gold, 14 silver, and five bronze medals. Woodcreek School finished second with 27 medals comprising 14 gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals, while Snook secured third place with 32 medals made up of 10 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

In the men’s category, Braeburn School emerged overall winner with 18 medals comprising eight gold, six silver, and four bronze medals. Ripple Swimming Club finished second with 15 medals after collecting seven gold, four silver, and four bronze medals, while Be A Pro claimed third place with 15 medals, including six gold, nine silver, and six bronze medals.

In the combined standings, Orca Swim Club once again topped the charts after collecting 44 medals in total, including 25 gold, 14 silver, and five bronze medals. Aqua Shark Fin finished second with 44 medals made up of 22 gold, 12 silver, and 10 bronze medals, while Snook rounded off the top three with an impressive tally of 71 medals comprising 20 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

Among the schools and clubs represented at the gala were Aga Khan Academy, Juja Preparatory School, Kiota School, M-PESA Foundation Academy, Leyians Swimming Club, Genesis Sports Limited, Goldfish, Woodcreek, Crawford International School, and Mombasa Aquatics, among others.

Following the successful event, attention now turns to the Kenya Aquatics National Long Course Championships scheduled for May 29–31 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.