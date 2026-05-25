Gachagua raises alarm over repeated security breaches around President Ruto

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has raised fresh concerns over the security of President William Ruto, citing a series of incidents in different parts of the country that he said exposed weaknesses in the President's protection and command structures.

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, Gachagua questioned how several individuals had managed to get close to the President during public events, while also raising concerns about what he described as gaps in coordination among officers tasked with protecting the Head of State.

His remarks came a day after President Ruto experienced a security scare during a thanksgiving ceremony held for Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs in Ganze, Kilifi County. During the event, a man breached several security layers and reached the dais while the President was addressing the gathering.

Security officers quickly intervened and restrained the man, prompting a brief pause in the President's speech. Despite the interruption, Ruto directed officers not to mistreat the individual before continuing with the event.

Referring to the incident, Gachagua questioned the effectiveness of the President's security arrangements and claimed that key officers were not in their expected positions during the breach.

“What if that man who came yesterday had a knife. If he could hold President Ruto's neck and almost twist it, he would have knifed him.”

The former Deputy President also questioned the absence of the President's Aide-de-Camp during the incident, arguing that the breach raised serious concerns about the state of presidential security.

Gachagua further alleged that members of the Presidential Escort Unit were demoralised and operating under poor management, which he said was affecting their ability to carry out their duties effectively.

He claimed that concerns over deployment practices, professionalism and internal morale had weakened the unit's effectiveness.

“They have not been paid their allowances. They are very demoralized and very unhappy people,” he stressed.

According to Gachagua, frustrations among officers had been compounded by what he described as unequal treatment within the service and concerns over financial misconduct within government operations.

The DCP leader also broadened his criticism to the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing President Ruto and senior government officials of failing to address challenges facing the country in sectors such as the economy, healthcare, education and investment.

“You have been unable to get anything right in this country,” he said.

Gachagua directed part of his criticism at Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, questioning his ability to handle security matters and interpret intelligence briefings effectively.

“It is very irresponsible and reckless for the government to play around with the security of the President,” he said.

To support his claims, Gachagua pointed to several incidents involving the President in recent months.

In Migori County's Kehancha area, a shoe was thrown toward the President during a political rally in an incident that attracted widespread public attention.

He also cited the latest breach in Kilifi County, where a man carrying a Bible managed to reach the President on the dais before being restrained by security officers.

Gachagua further referred to incidents in Mombasa and Wajir, where individuals reportedly attempted to breach security cordons and move toward the President during public engagements.

Following the Kilifi incident, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered immediate changes within the Presidential Escort Unit aimed at strengthening command and operational coordination.

Under the changes, Commandant Noah Kirwa Maiyo was transferred to police headquarters, while William Sawe was appointed to take charge of the unit. George Kirera was elevated to the position of deputy commandant, and Josphat Sirma was reassigned within the Recce Sub Unit to reinforce coordination and operational control.

Gachagua concluded by calling for reforms in the country's security management structures, saying the government should prioritise professionalism, accountability and competence in security agencies rather than political or ethnic considerations.

He warned that continued weaknesses within key security institutions could have wider implications for national stability if not addressed.