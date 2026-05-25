Stop blame games and fix the economy, Uhuru tells President Ruto

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged President William Ruto's administration to urgently address the rising cost of living, warning that many Kenyan families are being pushed to the edge by high fuel prices, transport expenses, rent and food costs.

Speaking in remarks directed at the current government, Uhuru said the pressure facing ordinary households has become unbearable, with many families spending most of their earnings on basic needs and remaining with little money to support their children or put food on the table.

He said the country's economic difficulties require practical solutions and cooperation among leaders rather than political confrontations and blame.

The former President pointed to fuel prices and the resulting transport costs as some of the biggest contributors to the burden facing low-income earners.

“The issue is simple; Kenyans are complaining because of the high cost of living. They are earning Sh20,000; from this, Sh8,000 goes to fuel for matatu transportation, and Sh11,000 goes to rent. The remaining Sh2,000 is supposed to buy food and take children to school,” he said.

Uhuru said such realities demonstrate the hardships many households are facing, noting that families are being left with almost no disposable income after meeting essential expenses.

He maintained that economic challenges should not be turned into political contests, arguing that leaders should focus their energy on finding solutions that ease the burden on citizens.

The former head of state also called for consultations and cooperation across the political divide, saying national problems affect every Kenyan regardless of political affiliation.

“Do not talk about tribalism and other things. If you want us to help solve the problem, then reach out; we solve, but blaming others will not work. Let us sit together and solve. When the country has a problem, it involves all of us,” he said.

According to Uhuru, meaningful leadership should be measured by its ability to improve the daily lives of citizens rather than by political messaging.

He stressed that economic policies must result in real relief for ordinary Kenyans struggling with the cost of basic necessities.

“Kenyans will not eat words, education, or build roads with just talking. It does not have tribalism or anything else; it needs all Kenyans,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when concerns over the cost of living continue to dominate public debate, with Kenyans in different parts of the country recently holding demonstrations over the rising cost of fuel.

Beyond the economic concerns, Uhuru urged leaders to safeguard national unity and avoid actions that could deepen divisions among communities.

He said Kenya belongs to all its people and cautioned against politics that promote ethnic divisions or intolerance, warning that such trends could undermine national cohesion and stability.

The former President accused some leaders within the Kenya Kwanza administration of making remarks that incite citizens and fuel divisions, saying such conduct risks creating unnecessary tensions across the country.

He also reflected on previous periods of political conflict, warning against rhetoric and actions that could reopen wounds associated with the 2007 post-election violence.

“Let us not divide our people because of politics,” he said.

Uhuru called on leaders to put peace, unity and national cohesion ahead of political competition, saying the country's challenges can only be addressed through collective responsibility and cooperation as Jubilee continues its restructuring and grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.