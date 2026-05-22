DCI seeks public help to trace protest suspects

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has intensified efforts to track down individuals suspected of taking part in criminal activities during recent fuel-related protests, launching a nationwide manhunt targeting those linked to robbery, arson, looting, and destruction of property in different parts of the country.

In its statement released on Friday, the DCI said the suspects are believed to have been captured on camera while engaging in acts that put lives at risk and caused major losses to businesses and public infrastructure. The agency added that it is relying on public support to help identify them while assuring confidentiality for those who share information.

In the statement, the DCI highlighted the nature of the offences under investigation and confirmed that those being sought are linked to serious crimes recorded during the protests.

“Members of the public who may recognise any of the individuals appearing in the photographs are urged to share information with the nearest police station or anonymously through #FichuaKwaDCI,” the statement said.

The agency further confirmed that additional reporting channels, including a toll-free hotline and a WhatsApp number, have been made available to allow Kenyans to share information securely as investigations continue.

According to the DCI, the suspects are believed to have participated in “acts of robbery with violence, robbery, malicious damage to property, arson, looting and other criminal activities” witnessed in different parts of the country during the protests triggered by rising fuel prices.

Authorities said the individuals were recorded while committing offences that caused widespread destruction and placed members of the public in danger.

“The suspects were captured while committing criminal acts that not only damaged businesses and public infrastructure but also endangered the lives and safety of innocent members of the public,” the agency stressed.

The DCI has called on Kenyans who may recognise the suspects to assist investigators by sharing information through police stations or anonymous reporting systems set up for the ongoing probe.

Investigators are currently reviewing photographs, video footage, and witness accounts gathered from various affected areas. The information is expected to help identify more suspects linked to the unrest and support ongoing prosecutions.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tension following protests triggered by a sharp increase in fuel prices, which has had a direct impact on transport costs, food prices, and the overall cost of living.

Demonstrations held in several towns were largely peaceful in some areas, but others experienced cases of looting, destruction of property, attacks on businesses, and road blockades. These incidents prompted a stronger security response across affected regions.

The National Police Service has reiterated that the right to peaceful assembly, demonstration, picketing, and petition is protected under the Constitution. However, it warned that individuals who commit crimes during protests will face legal consequences.

“The National Police Service wishes to remind the public that while every Kenyan has a constitutional right to peaceful assembly, demonstration, picketing and petition, criminal acts carried out under the guise of protests shall be investigated thoroughly and perpetrators brought to justice,” the statement said.

The protests were sparked by rising fuel prices linked to global oil supply disruptions, with instability affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil transport. The increase has raised concerns among citizens over transport expenses, food inflation, and general economic pressure.

While many protesters expressed their concerns peacefully, security agencies reported isolated cases of violence, vandalism, looting, and disruption of transport systems, which led to increased surveillance and enforcement operations.

The DCI stated that investigations will continue until all individuals involved in criminal activity are identified and prosecuted. It also appealed for continued cooperation from the public, noting that anonymous tips remain critical in helping law enforcement trace suspects and prevent further incidents.

The government has maintained that measures are being taken to stabilise fuel prices and protect consumers from global market shocks, while urging citizens to exercise restraint and avoid violence during demonstrations.

Security agencies have continued to emphasise that while peaceful protests are allowed, criminal acts carried out during such events will not be tolerated, signalling a wider crackdown on those suspected of exploiting the unrest for illegal activity.