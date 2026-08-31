Algeria president seeks death penalty for arsonists after deadly forest fires
More than 100 wildfires have been recorded in recent days in the north-east of the country, most of which have been extinguished.
More than 100 wildfires have been recorded in recent days in the north-east of the country, most of which have been extinguished.
The chaos, which broke out during a public event attended by among others Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, left at least five people injured and several vehicles damaged.
School unrest has remained a recurring challenge in many institutions, with some schools reporting cases of arson, destruction of property and confrontations between students and school administrations.
The court granted the application after agreeing with the prosecution that investigations into possible arson and murder charges remain ongoing and require additional time to be completed.
The DCI says detectives have launched a nationwide manhunt for suspects linked to robbery, arson, looting and malicious damage during recent fuel-related protests. The agency asks the public to share information anonymously as investigations continue.
The directive comes against a backdrop of repeated unrest in schools, with incidents of student strikes, destruction of property, arson attacks and sudden closures disrupting learning in several counties.