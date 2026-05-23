Ndindi Nyoro insists on fuel tax cuts despite Ruto’s Sh10 diesel price relief

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has maintained his push for fuel tax cuts and other reforms, saying the cost of fuel remains the main driver of rising transport fares despite fresh government efforts to lower diesel prices.

His remarks came shortly after President William Ruto announced a further Sh10 reduction in diesel prices for the June–July 2026 pricing cycle as part of ongoing measures to cushion Kenyans from high fuel costs.

Speaking on the matter on Friday, Nyoro warned that transport operators will ultimately pass rising fuel costs to passengers.

“I want to address this very respectfully. The issue about fare has a lot to do with transportation,” he said.

He argued that even as government engages transport stakeholders, consumers will still bear the burden if fuel prices remain high.

“They will just build the rising cost of fuel as part of their costs, and then they'll do a cost push inflation on your fare,” he said.

Nyoro used the opportunity to restate his proposals in Parliament aimed at reducing fuel costs and easing pressure on households.

“That’s why I want to reiterate and confirm to all of you my proposals to parliament of cutting VAT in the meantime from 8% to zero,” he said.

He also proposed reducing the fuel levy by Sh7, reviewing profit margins in the fuel supply chain, and allocating an additional Sh5 billion from the Fuel Stabilisation Fund to subsidise diesel.

“My parliamentary process will still continue next week,” Nyoro added.

His comments followed President Ruto’s announcement at State House in Mombasa, where he detailed the government’s continued fuel price stabilisation efforts after meeting transport sector stakeholders.

Ruto said the latest diesel price reduction was part of broader interventions to ease pressure on consumers and businesses affected by global fuel price fluctuations.

Nyoro, however, maintained that deeper tax and cost reforms are still needed to prevent transport fares from rising further.