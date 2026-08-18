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People’s Party of Kenya: Party behind Ndindi Nyoro’s new political move
The party uses the slogan “Sauti ya Wakenya” (Your voice. Your party. Your Kenya), while its official slogan is “Usawa Haki Uhuru” (Equality, Justice, Freedom).
The party uses the slogan “Sauti ya Wakenya” (Your voice. Your party. Your Kenya), while its official slogan is “Usawa Haki Uhuru” (Equality, Justice, Freedom).
Nyoro claimed that the recent incidents are not random acts of violence but are being planned by people within government circles, arguing that the trend threatens the country's peace and democratic space.
His remarks come at a time when the country is dealing with a new wave of school unrest, following the fire incident at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil that left 16 students dead and 79 others injured.
Nyoro used the opportunity to restate his proposals in Parliament aimed at reducing fuel costs and easing pressure on households.