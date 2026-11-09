We are not enemies! Ichung’wah speaks on Gachagua fallout

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has rejected attempts to portray his political rivalry with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as a personal feud, maintaining that he has no resentment towards the former DP despite their bitter fallout.

The Kikuyu MP said political disagreements should not be mistaken for personal hatred, insisting that he remains on friendly terms with Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, even as they find themselves on opposing sides of the political divide.

Speaking during a Sunday night interview with a vernacular television station, Ichung’wah accused Gachagua of fuelling perceptions of hostility between them, arguing that he has never considered the former Deputy President his enemy.

“Ndindi is my friend; we are not enemies. Even Gachagua, we are not enemies. He is the one who creates enmity; personally, I do not have enmity with anyone. I usually speak the truth, and you have the discretion to perceive me the way you want,” said Ichung’wah.

The Majority Leader's comments come nearly two years after the political confrontation that led to Gachagua's removal from office in October 2024.

Ichung’wah was among the key players in the National Assembly who championed the impeachment motion against Gachagua, placing himself at the centre of the political battle that ended the latter's tenure as Deputy President.

The move sparked a bitter exchange between the two, with Gachagua accusing Ichung’wah of turning against the Mt Kenya community and betraying its political interests. He subsequently branded the Kikuyu MP a traitor over his role in the impeachment.

Their relationship has remained strained, with the former Deputy President establishing the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and positioning himself against President William Ruto's administration, while Ichung’wah has continued to defend the President and his political agenda.

Despite the public exchanges and sharp differences, Ichung’wah now maintains that the rivalry should not be viewed as a personal dispute.

The MP also addressed speculation about the political positions he could pursue as leaders from the Mt Kenya region begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He dismissed suggestions that he was interested in being considered as Ruto's running mate, saying he had no ambition to occupy the Deputy President's office.

“I do not want the position of the Deputy President,” he asserted.

The debate over the potential running mate has featured several leaders from the region, including current Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Ndia MP George Kariuki, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Laikipia West MP Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Ichung’wah's declaration effectively removes his name from the list of politicians being discussed for the position, amid growing interest in who could partner with Ruto in the next presidential contest.

He also dismissed speculation that he was preparing to challenge for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat in 2027.

Instead, the Kikuyu MP said his attention remained on representing his constituents, rejecting claims that he was pursuing other political ambitions.

His remarks come as the Mt Kenya region faces an increasingly competitive political environment, with rival groups seeking to shape its leadership and determine the direction of its support ahead of the next General Election.