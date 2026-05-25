Kindiki highlights education gains, says budget to rise to Sh765bn in 2026/27

DP Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to education reforms, saying funding has risen from Sh500 billion in 2022 to Sh702 billion currently, with a record Sh765 billion planned for 2026/2027.

He said the State has recruited 100,000 teachers, built 23,000 classrooms, and increased TVET enrollment from 297,000 to 718,000 students through ongoing reforms and infrastructure investment.

Speaking on Monday during the commissioning of Geturi School in Mosocho, Kitutu Chache North Constituency in Kisii County, the Deputy President outlined the notable gains achieved by the Government in the education sector since 2022, arguing that sustained investment was critical to national transformation.

“We are investing heavily in education because it remains the strongest foundation for equality, opportunity, and national transformation,” Prof Kindiki stated.

He reiterated that the Government had significantly increased funding to education as part of wider reforms targeting schools, technical institutions, and universities.

According to the Deputy President, the education budget has risen from Sh500 billion in 2022 to Sh702 billion in the current financial year.

He added that the allocation would increase further to a historic Sh765 billion in the 2026/2027 financial year beginning July 1.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, during the commissioning of Geturi School in Mosocho, Kisii County, on May 25, 2026 PHOTOS/DPCS Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, during the commissioning of Geturi School in Mosocho, Kisii County, on May 25, 2026 PHOTOS/DPCS

Prof Kindiki linked the increased spending to policy reforms under the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) system, expansion of infrastructure and recruitment of teachers.

He said the Government had recruited a record 100,000 teachers over the last four years to address staffing shortages and improve the quality of learning in schools across the country.

The Deputy President also highlighted infrastructure development programmes undertaken during the period, saying 23,000 classrooms and 1,600 laboratories had been constructed to improve learning conditions.

At the tertiary level, Prof Kindiki noted reforms in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions had expanded opportunities for young people and boosted enrollment.

He noted that the Government was constructing and equipping at least one technical training institute in every constituency.

The Deputy President also cited reforms such as modular-based learning, recognition of prior learning and the dual training policy as part of efforts to modernise technical education.

According to Prof Kindiki, reductions in annual fees at technical institutions had contributed to rising student numbers.

He said fees had been reduced from Sh105,000 to Sh87,000 annually, helping increase enrollment from 297,000 students in 2022 to 718,000 currently.

The Prof also defended the Government’s student-centred university funding model, which has faced criticism and legal scrutiny since its introduction.

He argued that the model was intended to ensure that no student misses university education because of lack of fees while helping public universities address long-standing financial challenges.

The Deputy President pledged continued investment in school infrastructure, teacher recruitment and student support programmes, saying the administration was determined to ensure every child accesses quality and relevant education.

The commissioning of Geturi School formed part of education projects funded through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) under the patronage of Kitutu Chache North MP Japhet Nyakundi.

Other leaders present at the event included Kisii Deputy Governor Elijah Obebo, Members of Parliament, MCAs, parents, teachers and students.

Prof Kindiki’s remarks come amid continuing national debate over implementation of the CBET curriculum, affordability of higher education, and sustainability of public universities.

The Government has consistently defended the reforms, maintaining that increased funding and restructuring are necessary to address infrastructure shortages, improve learning outcomes, and equip learners with skills aligned to the country’s economic development needs.