Kindiki: I led talks that ended fuel crisis

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended his role in resolving the fuel crisis, saying he was “at the centre” of a whole-of-government response directed by President William Ruto.

Speaking in Elgeyo Marakwet on Friday, he dismissed claims of non-involvement, insisting he coordinated Cabinet meetings and stakeholder engagements, while leaders, including CS Kipchumba Murkomen and local officials backed his account.

“The resolution of the fuel crisis has been achieved through a whole-of-government approach,” he noted, dismissing reports suggesting he had no involvement.

He termed criticism about his whereabouts during the crisis as inaccurate, saying such claims were based on misinformation.

“They are asking where I was? Where fireman was? They don’t know leadership is not forced. It is about working with everyone,” he stated.

Kindiki insisted he had been directly involved in coordinating Cabinet-level engagement before stakeholder consultations were held.

“I am the one who asked the respective Cabinet Secretaries to meet with the stakeholders after the President directed so,” he added.

He noted that prior internal meetings had been held with Cabinet Secretaries before broader engagements with stakeholders took place.

“We had a prior meeting together with the CSs before they met the stakeholders. So don’t pay attention to those peddling lies,” he added.

The Deputy President said his role as principal assistant to the President involved active coordination and execution of directives.

“My principal duty is to assist the President, and whenever he asks me to do something, I do not hesitate because it is my foremost role as Deputy President,” he said.

His remarks come amid political debate over leadership responsibility during the fuel crisis, with critics questioning the visibility of key government figures during the response period.

However, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen defended Kindiki’s role, saying he was actively involved in high-level coordination meetings.

“You called us for a meeting with myself, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi,” Murkomen said.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during the launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration for Livelihood Improvement, Sustainability and Harmony (CHERISH) at Tebe Grounds, Kapyego Ward, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on Friday, May 22, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during the launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration for Livelihood Improvement, Sustainability and Harmony (CHERISH) at Tebe Grounds, Kapyego Ward, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on Friday, May 22, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during the launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration for Livelihood Improvement, Sustainability and Harmony (CHERISH) at Tebe Grounds, Kapyego Ward, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on Friday, May 22, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS

He added that Kindiki later directed him to lead stakeholder-level discussions after the initial Cabinet engagement.

“When we were done you directed me to chair the meeting with the stakeholders,” he said.

Murkomen described the Deputy President’s working style as results-oriented and team-based, saying critics misunderstood his approach.

“The Deputy President’s work ethic is exemplary,” he said, adding that Kindiki “does not beat his chest and respects the President.”

Local leaders also defended the Deputy President, praising his role in supporting development and governance.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich said progress had been visible since Kindiki assumed office.

“Since you became Deputy President, everything has fallen in place and we have witnessed a lot of development across the country,” he said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ngelechei also praised his leadership, urging him to remain focused.

“We are happy with the work you are doing as Deputy President because we know you are focused and hard working,” she said.

The event also brought together senior government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, governors, senators, and Members of Parliament, reflecting broad administrative support for the CHERISH environmental programme.

Kindiki used the occasion to reaffirm government commitment to environmental conservation alongside economic stabilization efforts, linking ecosystem restoration to long-term national resilience.

The Deputy President emphasized that his role remains focused on supporting the President’s agenda and coordinating government implementation across ministries and agencies.