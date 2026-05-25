Inside the growing pattern of security lapses at Ruto engagements

Repeated security interruptions during President William Ruto’s public appearances have once again come under sharp focus after a fresh incident in Kilifi County, where a man managed to break through crowd control and rush toward the podium before being stopped by security officers, triggering swift changes within his protection team.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 24, 2026, during a Thanksgiving service held in honour of the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs, in Kilifi County.

The Head of State was delivering his address when a man carrying a Bible pushed through the crowd and moved quickly toward the dais in full view of invited guests and leaders.

Security officers reacted immediately and intercepted him before he could reach the President, creating a brief moment of tension at the venue. President Ruto paused his speech as the situation unfolded, before stepping in and instructing his security detail not to use force on the man.

“Leave him alone,” the president could be heard saying.

He went on to add, “The young man has no problem, he has learnt from Fikirini Jacobs, that when a chance occurs, use it. He is also seeking his luck.”

The Kilifi disruption has now been linked to a growing list of similar breaches at presidential events, pushing the National Police Service to move quickly with a reshuffle affecting key units responsible for the President’s safety.

In the changes announced by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, Noah Kirwa Maiyo has been moved from his role as Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit and reassigned to Kenya Police Headquarters under the Vigilance Department.

William Sawe, who had been serving as Commanding Officer of the Recce Sub Unit, has been appointed as the new Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit, taking over from Maiyo.

Juda Mathews Gwiyo, who was Deputy Commandant of the PEU, has been directed to proceed on leave pending retirement.

George Kirera has been shifted from Staffing Officer Personnel at the PEU and appointed Deputy Commandant of the same unit.

Within the Recce Sub Unit, Josphat Sirma has been elevated from Deputy Commanding Officer to Commanding Officer, while Rere Kipkoech has been transferred from Deputy SOB1 to Kenya Police Headquarters under the Vigilance Department.

The National Police Service confirmed that the changes take effect immediately and were communicated through an official notice signed by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

The Presidential Escort Unit operates under Section 24 of the National Police Service Act, 2011, and is tasked with providing security to the President, First Family, retired Heads of State, the Deputy President, visiting leaders, and other high-profile individuals as directed by the Inspector-General of Police.

The Kilifi incident adds to a series of earlier security scares recorded during the President’s tours across different counties.

In February 2026 in Wajir County, Ahmed Muhumed, who was vying for the Wajir East MCA seat, broke away from the crowd and attempted to run toward the stage during a public rally. He was stopped before reaching the President. Later, in a video circulating online, he explained his actions.

“President Ruto arrived for the event a little late, past midday, and I waited for him to conclude his speeches for me to get a chance with him,” he said.

He added, “Shati yangu iliraruka na nikaanguka kwa carpet.”

He expressed hope of meeting the President in future despite the incident. Following that breach, Inspector General Douglas Kanja ordered investigations, with police promising a report within three days on possible security gaps.

In Mombasa, another scare was reported a week earlier during a NYOTA programme event at the Jomo Kenyatta Showground, when a young man bypassed security, rushed the podium and fell onto the stage before being restrained by Presidential Security Unit officers.

While addressing youths from Mombasa, Kwale and Taita Taveta counties, President Ruto briefly interacted with him.

“Habari yako boss, wachana naye. Unaitwa nani?” the President asked.

“Naitwa Jeremiah,” the man responded.

“Very good, Jeremiah. Naona umeweka box. Viatu imepotea wapi?” the President said.

He then told officers not to harm him and said he would engage him later after the event.

“Wewe ni wa NYOTA? Mimi sio mtu wa NYOTA hapa. Tutaongea baadaye,” he added.

Beyond individuals breaching security, there have also been incidents of objects being thrown at the President. In May 2025 in Migori County, a shoe thrown from the crowd narrowly missed him during a political rally. He continued speaking as officers moved in, and three suspects were later arrested. State House later described it as “a moment that got out of hand,” suggesting it may not have been intentional.

A more serious breach was recorded in October 2025 at State House, Nairobi, where a spear-wielding attacker managed to get past security and fatally injured a General Service Unit officer at Gate D while the President was inside the premises. Police Constable Ramadhan Khamisi Matanka died after being struck during routine checks along Dennis Pritt Road.

Investigations showed the attacker, identified as Kinyuka Kinyumi, had concealed a spear and used it to strike the officer in the chest before being subdued and arrested. He was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital but later died while receiving treatment. Witnesses said he had disguised himself as a street dweller and allegedly claimed he had been “sent by Satan.”

There have also been moments in Kisumu and Nyahururu where large crowds overwhelmed police during presidential visits, forcing officers to form human barriers or quickly move the President to safer positions.