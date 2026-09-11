News
Affordable Housing: 8,000 units taken up as State reviews projects
The update was issued through a communique following the 15th National Development Implementation Committee meeting chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.
The update was issued through a communique following the 15th National Development Implementation Committee meeting chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.
The Kilifi incident adds to a series of earlier security scares recorded during the President’s tours across different counties.