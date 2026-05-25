Western Kenya MPs push for DP slot in Ruto’s 2027 re-election

Leaders from Western Kenya have intensified calls for the region to secure the Deputy President position in President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid, arguing that the region’s voting strength and growing support for the Kenya Kwanza administration justify greater representation in national leadership.

The push emerged during a high-level meeting in Naivasha attended by Moses Wetang'ula, Wycliffe Oparanya, governors and more than 28 Members of Parliament drawn from the Western Kenya Parliamentary Caucus.

The leaders, alongside Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka and Vihiga Governor Wilberforce Otichillo, said Western Kenya had remained politically loyal to successive administrations but continued to be overlooked in top national appointments.

Addressing journalists at Lake Naivasha Resort on Sunday, the lawmakers said the time had come for the region to produce the country’s Deputy President.

“We are demanding the running mate position to His Excellency President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election because we have the requisite numbers and capability for the position,” read part of a statement delivered by Nabii Nabwera.

“We are not asking for favours. We are demanding recognition based on our numbers, contribution to national development and political support,” he added.

The meeting brought together a broad cross-section of MPs from the region, including Sirisia MP John Waluke, Kimilili MP Didymus Barasa, Webuye West MP Daniel Wanyama, Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi, Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi and several county woman representatives.

The lawmakers also called for unity among leaders from the region, saying political differences should not weaken Western Kenya’s bargaining power in future coalition negotiations.

“The diversity of our differences is our strength. We plead with our leaders to set aside political differences for the greater good of our people,” the statement noted.

The leaders reaffirmed their support for President Ruto’s re-election campaign, citing what they described as increased government engagement and improved allocation of development resources to the region under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We believe continuity of leadership is essential to safeguarding the gains already made and unlocking the full potential of our region,” they said.

The renewed push is expected to add another layer of complexity to succession politics within the Kenya Kwanza alliance as regions position themselves for influence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Mount Kenya leaders have traditionally viewed the Deputy President position as key to maintaining the region’s political influence, while leaders from the Coast and other blocs are also expected to push for greater representation in the next administration.

The Western Kenya MPs said regional unity would be critical in strengthening the area’s voice in national decision-making and pledged to continue lobbying for faster implementation of infrastructure, health, water, agriculture and education projects across the region