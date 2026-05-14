Ol Kalou by-election: Nyaga urges unity and development focus after UDA nomination win

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) parliamentary aspirant for Ol Kalou Constituency Samuel Muchina Nyaga has called on residents and leaders to remain united and shift full attention to development matters after he was handed the party’s nomination certificate at Hustler Plaza ahead of the upcoming by-election.

Nyaga said the focus should now be on completing stalled projects and improving key services such as roads, water supply and bursary support for learners, adding that the region must work closely with government programmes as it prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Thursday after receiving the nomination certificate at Hustler Plaza, Nyaga said the party had shown maturity during its internal nominations by avoiding divisive politics and concentrating on issues affecting residents.

He said his bid for the Ol Kalou seat was driven by the need to continue ongoing development efforts and ensure residents fully benefit from programmes under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I take this opportunity on behalf of the people of Ol Kalou to tell you that we have stood firmly for the progress of Ol Kalou constituency,” he expressed.

Nyaga noted that his campaign had been guided by restraint and respect, saying contestants had agreed to avoid insults and confrontational language throughout the race.

He added that attention should now move to service delivery and fulfillment of commitments made during the 2022 political cycle, especially in education support and infrastructure development.

“Our children should receive bursaries, and before we reach the 2027 election, we must achieve the goals we agreed on in 2022,” he added.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of former MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29, 2026, setting the stage for a by-election scheduled for July. Kiaraho had been elected on a UDA ticket during the 2022 General Election before his passing.

Nyaga, who previously served as the late MP’s personal assistant, secured the UDA ticket after winning the party nominations with 3,221 votes. His closest rival George Wambugu Kanuri got 3,077 votes, while Peter Njoroge Mugo received 1,049 votes.

Other contenders included Mary Nyokabi Kamau who got 406 votes, Peter Chuchu Njuguna 158, Maina Kiambati 96, Joseph Ndirangu 90, Ezekiah Kamweru 66, Daniel Ndungu 52 and Stanley Mwangi 43 votes.

The nomination race was also described as highly competitive, with another UDA contest in which candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho won with 12,957 votes against Paul Waiganjo’s 4,978 votes.

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar praised the nomination exercise, saying the party had handled internal competition in an orderly manner while strengthening its democratic processes.

He commended party members for maintaining peace during the exercise and thanked all aspirants who took part in the nominations.

The party leadership further said its internal election systems had worked effectively to ensure credible outcomes, noting that all disputes raised during the process were addressed through established structures.

They urged members to maintain unity and focus on strengthening the party ahead of the Ol Kalou by-election.