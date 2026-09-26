Kalonzo questions Ruto’s empowerment agenda, vows to scrap housing levy
Kalonzo alleged that campaigners had taken several items to voters, among them wheelbarrows, mattresses, gas and a boat.
Kalonzo alleged that campaigners had taken several items to voters, among them wheelbarrows, mattresses, gas and a boat.
The exercise will be conducted at County Assembly Ward level, allowing residents to access registration services within their respective electoral areas. Registration will also be available at the Ol-Kalou Constituency Office, Huduma Centres and institutions of higher learning located within the specified electoral areas.
Ichung’wah used the issue of electricity to drive home his message, pointing to transformers and other power infrastructure as some of the services residents would expect their MP to help secure.
At the gravesite, Gachagua laid a wreath and observed a moment of silence. He then removed his round hat and stood quietly before the grave in a gesture of respect
Gachagua also announced plans to take his campaign to Nakuru County, where he said he will spend three days beginning Friday, August 7, campaigning against Governor Susan Kihika.
In his ruling, the Speaker said the House would allow the attire on this occasion because Parliament had previously permitted a similar display during another by-election swearing-in.
Waweru officially assumed office on Tuesday in the National Assembly after taking the Oath of Office and signing the Oath Register.
The gazettement brings to a close an election that drew countrywide attention and unfolded amid political rivalry, violence and claims of voter intimidation.
Muchina said President Ruto commended him for conducting what he described as an issue-based campaign that promoted respectful politics
The MP noted that he would focus on fulfilling the promises he made to residents during the campaign, even as he maintained that the election was among the most challenging he had contested
Omar insisted that elections should not divide the country, urging Kenyans to embrace democratic outcomes and maintain national unity
Gachagua claimed that armed groups, plainclothes police officers, and hired gangs stormed polling stations while police officers deployed to maintain security failed to intervene
He cautioned that such methods risk undermining confidence in state institutions and pushing the country towards instability if left unchecked
The visit comes a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Sammy Douglas Waweru the winner of the hotly contested race, handing DCP its first parliamentary seat since the party was formed.
In a statement issued on Thursday before declaration of the results, Gachagua said the victory reflected the will of the people and secured the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) its first seat in the National Assembly
Addressing supporters after he was declared the winner, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate first thanked God, saying the journey to Parliament had only been possible through divine favour despite the obstacles he encountered.
The wide margin handed DCP its first parliamentary seat since the party was formed and dealt President William Ruto's UDA a major political blow in a contest widely viewed as a key test of political support in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.
The electoral body said it was working with security agencies to identify those behind the incidents and ensure the affected areas remain calm.
The exercise is now taking place at polling stations across the constituency under the watch of candidates' agents, accredited observers and the media before results are forwarded for constituency tallying.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Muturi urged IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon and law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate allegations that voters had received cash through mobile money platforms in what he described as possible electoral bribery.
The DCP leader called on the Inspector General of Police to act immediately, urged election observers and the media to closely monitor the exercise, and warned against any attempts to undermine the integrity of the poll
The violence, which unfolded during the final hours of polling, came amid heightened political tensions and followed allegations by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that there were attempts to interfere with the electoral process
He maintained that although a victory by the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) would reaffirm the party's growing influence in the region, it should not be interpreted as a definitive predictor of the outcome of the 2027 presidential election
The IEBC also noted that comprehensive security arrangements had been put in place to safeguard the integrity of the poll
Speaking after accompanying Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Waweru to cast his ballot on Thursday, Methu said the electoral process had so far been peaceful and well managed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
Ademba did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the arrest or indicate whether he had been informed of any offence
His response followed allegations by DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala, who claimed some security officers were moving around polling areas in civilian clothes and in vehicles without number plates with the aim of intimidating voters.
The former Deputy President also commended young people who had accompanied elderly voters to polling stations, saying they had demonstrated responsibility by ensuring older members of the community were able to participate in the election.
Speaking after casting his ballot at Huruma Primary School on Thursday, Muchina said the high voter turnout reflected residents' enthusiasm to exercise their democratic right and choose a leader who would represent them for the remaining term in Parliament.
Speaking in Ol Kalou while touring polling stations on Thursday, Malala said voting had generally begun peacefully, with residents turning out in large numbers despite earlier concerns over alleged intimidation. He, however, noted that some elderly voters were taking longer to be identified by the KIEMS kits, slowing the voting process.