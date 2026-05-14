Madaraka Day preparations in Wajir reach 84 per cent completion

Preparations for the 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir County have reached 84 per cent completion, with government officials expressing confidence that all remaining works will be finalized ahead of the June 1 national event.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said inspection tours conducted in Wajir confirmed steady progress across the main celebration venue, supporting infrastructure, parade rehearsal areas, and facilities set aside for presidential and guest hosting. He noted that most of the remaining works are expected to be completed between May 20 and May 25.

The PS said the government is satisfied with how preparations are moving, as Wajir prepares to host the national celebrations for the first time.

“We are pleased with the progress made so far. The preparations currently stand at 84 percent and we expect that by between the 20th and the 25th of this month, most of the key works will have been completed,” he said.

Officials involved in the coordination said key areas inspected include the main celebration grounds, upgraded infrastructure, rehearsal fields, and other supporting installations meant to accommodate dignitaries and thousands of guests expected during the event.

Official residence where President William Ruto is expected to host a state luncheon on June 1,2026.PHOTO/MINA Official residence where President William Ruto is expected to host a state luncheon on June 1,2026.PHOTO/MINA

Parade rehearsals are already underway, involving security and ceremonial units that will take part in the national day activities.

As part of the build-up, government programmes will also run a thematic week between May 25 and May 31 at Wagberi Primary School. According to officials, the activities will focus on education, skills development, and future opportunities, aligned with this year’s Madaraka Day theme.

Preparations are also ongoing at the official residence where President William Ruto is expected to host a state luncheon for invited guests after the celebrations.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo and other government officials during the inspection tour in Wajir County ahead of the June 1 Madaraka Day celebrations on May 14,2026.PHOTO/MINA Interior PS Raymond Omollo and other government officials during the inspection tour in Wajir County ahead of the June 1 Madaraka Day celebrations on May 14,2026.PHOTO/MINA

The PS said hosting the national event in Wajir reflects efforts by the government to promote inclusion and spread national events across different regions of the country.

He also noted that cultural and religious considerations have been factored into the planning of the programme.

“We encourage all attendees to be seated by 8:00 a.m. as the celebrations will begin promptly to ensure smooth flow of the programme,” he said, noting that the timetable had been arranged with consideration for midday prayers observed in the region.

The government has invited Kenyans from across the country to attend the celebrations, with officials saying the event will also highlight development projects and ongoing investment in the region.

The inspection team included Culture and Heritage Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, and officials from various ministries, departments, and agencies involved in the planning of the national event.