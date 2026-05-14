Majority of Ruto supporters back Kindiki as 2027 deputy pick – survey

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has emerged as the most favourite to retain the deputy slot alongside President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election, according to a new survey by TIFA.

The survey found that 59 per cent of respondents supporting President Ruto preferred Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as the president’s running mate for the next election cycle, placing him far ahead of other potential contenders.

According to the poll, Homabay County Governor and ODM party chairperson Gladys Wanga came a distant second with 12 per cent support, while Oburu Odinga and Hassan Joho each received 3 per cent.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi secured 2 per cent, while National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula received 1 per cent support.

TIFA said the findings suggest that “Kindiki is viewed as the most politically acceptable deputy option,” adding that voters appeared to favour “continuity and stability within Ruto’s political camp heading into 2027.”

The poll comes at a time of heightened speculation over the future of the Broad-Based Government arrangement formed between Kenya Kwanza and sections of the opposition linked to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The political cooperation framework has fuelled discussions over whether ODM figures could eventually negotiate for a larger role in the 2027 power structure, including the deputy presidency.

However, the survey findings indicate relatively limited support among Ruto’s backers for ODM-associated leaders to occupy the running mate position.

Prof Kithure Kindiki became Deputy President in late 2024 following the impeachment and removal from office of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the Senate. President Ruto subsequently nominated Kindiki, who at the time served as Interior Cabinet Secretary, and Parliament approved his appointment before he was sworn into office.

Since then, Kindiki has increasingly taken a prominent role in government operations and political mobilization for the Kenya Kwanza administration, positioning himself as a central figure within Ruto’s inner circle.

The Broad-Based Government emerged in the aftermath of anti-government protests and political tensions in 2024, with Ruto arguing that wider political cooperation was necessary to stabilize the country and accelerate reforms.

The arrangement later led to a formal cooperation agreement between UDA and ODM in 2025, sparking continued debate over possible political alignments ahead of the next election.

The survey was conducted through face-to-face household interviews, mainly in Swahili, with English used where appropriate to ensure respondents clearly understood the questions.

A total of 2,013 respondents participated in the study, which carried a margin of error of plus or minus 2.18 per cent, although larger margins applied to smaller sub-samples.