Support for Broad-Based Government drops to 30 per cent in new TIFA poll

A new opinion survey by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) shows a sharp drop in public support for Kenya’s Broad-Based Government, signaling shifting political mood as concerns over governance and the economy continue to dominate national debate.

According to the poll released on May 14, 2026, backing for the arrangement has fallen to 30 per cent in May 2026, down from 44 per cent in November 2025. At the same time, opposition has climbed to 56 per cent, while those who say they have no clear view rose from 8 per cent to 13 per cent, pointing to rising uncertainty among Kenyans.

TIFA notes that the latest results suggest support for the Broad-Based Government has “nearly returned to its modest August 2025 level,” effectively reversing gains that had been recorded towards the end of last year.

The Broad-Based Government, formed in 2024 after nationwide anti-government protests, was introduced after President William Ruto announced plans for a more inclusive administration through consultations with different political groups and stakeholders.

The political arrangement later brought in several figures linked to the ODM into government roles, alongside a formal 10-point cooperation framework signed in March 2025 between ODM and UDA under the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The idea of the Broad-Based Government emerged as a response to tensions following youth-led protests and wider economic dissatisfaction, with leaders presenting it as a way to promote national unity and reduce political friction.

Over time, the arrangement has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters say it has helped stabilize the political environment and encouraged cooperation between rival camps. Critics, however, argue that it has mainly focused on elite power-sharing while failing to address day-to-day economic pressures facing citizens.

The latest findings indicate that more than half of respondents now oppose the arrangement, reflecting growing frustration tied to cost of living concerns, taxation, unemployment, and questions around political accountability.

Although TIFA did not go into detail on the specific drivers of the decline in its summary, recent public conversations have largely centered on economic hardship, joblessness among young people, and debates on how inclusive the political setup has been.

The proportion of undecided respondents also increased from 8 per cent to 13 per cent, suggesting that a section of the public remains uncertain about the direction and long-term impact of the political partnership.

Since its establishment, the Broad-Based Government has remained a key subject in national politics, with supporters within the Kenya Kwanza administration and allied leaders arguing that it has helped reduce tensions and improved dialogue across political divides.

On the other hand, critics maintain that the arrangement has blurred opposition oversight roles and shifted attention away from pressing economic reforms needed to support households struggling with high living costs.

The TIFA survey covered 2,013 respondents drawn from nine regions, including Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift and Western.

Data was collected through face-to-face household interviews conducted mainly in Swahili, with English used where necessary to ensure respondents understood the questions clearly.

The survey assessed public opinion on the Broad-Based Government and tracked changes in attitudes compared to previous polls carried out in August and November 2025.