Njiru: Political coalitions should not end when presidents take office
Njiru argued that political alliances should be based on institutions, the Constitution and the rule of law instead of being built around individual politicians.
Njiru argued that political alliances should be based on institutions, the Constitution and the rule of law instead of being built around individual politicians.
ODM Communication Director Philip Etale said the activities would run throughout October, with ODM leaders expected to meet supporters in different regions as part of the commemorations.
Kenya’s political history is marked by coalitions formed largely around elections, with some surviving beyond the polls while others have collapsed soon after.
Taking to his X account on Wednesday, Otieno said any future political unity must be anchored on economic sovereignty, job creation, lower taxes and the protection of public resources, as political realignments gather momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election
A TIFA survey released May 14, 2026 finds support for Kenya’s Broad-Based Government fell to 30% in May, down from 44% in November 2025. Opposition rose to 56%, while undecided responses increased.