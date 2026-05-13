ODM announces dates for branch and county delegates elections in three region

The Orange Democratic Movement has announced a schedule for branch and county delegates elections in three regions, setting the stage for internal contests aimed at filling key grassroots leadership positions under its National Elections Coordinating Committee.

In a notice issued on May 13, 2026, from the party headquarters in Nairobi, the party confirmed that the elections will be held in Taita Taveta, Nyando and Kisumu. Voting will take place between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm on the scheduled dates in each area.

According to the schedule, Taita Taveta County delegates elections will be conducted first on Friday, May 22, 2026. Nyando Branch delegates elections will follow on Friday, May 29, 2026, while Kisumu County delegates elections are set for Friday, June 5, 2026.

The notice states that eligible delegates will be allowed to apply for positions at both branch and county levels through party offices, opening up competition for leadership roles within the party’s internal structures.

The communication, signed by Emily Awitta, who chairs the National Elections Coordinating Committee, was issued from the party headquarters at Chungwa House in Nairobi.

The affected regions include Taita Taveta County, Nyando in Kisumu County, and Kisumu County, where members are expected to take part in the structured internal elections.

Branch and county delegate positions play a central role in party operations, as they influence internal consultations and nomination processes that guide broader decision-making within the party.

The party has not yet released further details on voter verification, security arrangements, or dispute resolution mechanisms for the elections.

However, the notice indicates that preparations are already ongoing at branch and county offices, where eligible members are expected to submit applications ahead of the polls.

The staggered schedule, starting with Taita Taveta, then Nyando, and ending with Kisumu, points to a phased approach designed to support smooth administration and oversight of the exercise.

The internal elections come as the party continues with similar exercises in recent years aimed at strengthening its grassroots structures and improving coordination between national leadership and local organs.

The latest announcement signals continuity in the party’s internal reform process, with emphasis on structured timelines and formal participation procedures guiding the exercise.

Attention is now expected to turn to the level of interest among aspirants at both branch and county levels, as members prepare to compete for influential positions within the party structure.

At the same time, stakeholders will be watching how the tightly scheduled morning voting window is implemented across the three regions during the exercise.