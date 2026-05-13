Kabogo: 61% of child online protection cases linked to gambling ads

Kenya’s online child protection system is coming under increasing pressure from gambling advertisements and inappropriate digital content, ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has told senators, warning that regulators are struggling to keep pace with fast-changing online threats targeting minors.

Speaking before the Senate Plenary Committee on Wednesday, Kabogo disclosed that 31 enforcement actions were undertaken between February 2025 and April 2026, with gambling-related promotions accounting for the majority of the violations recorded by regulators.

The CS said 19 of the cases involved betting and lottery advertisements that failed to comply with rules governing age limits, disclosure obligations, and watershed restrictions meant to protect children from harmful exposure.

He told lawmakers that the violations had emerged as the single largest category of enforcement handled by the Media Council of Kenya during the review period.

Kabogo further noted that explicit and vulgar material aired during protected viewing hours and later circulated through online platforms ranked as the second most common violation.

According to the CS, the spread of content from mainstream broadcasters to digital platforms has made regulation more complicated, especially as media consumption increasingly shifts online.

He also highlighted other incidents involving the publication of sensitive images linked to suicide, exposure of children to disturbing visuals, and media reports that revealed the identities of minors.

Kabogo said the repeated nature of such breaches has pushed regulators to rethink their approach and move toward broader corrective measures targeting the industry as a whole.

The CS told the Senate that authorities are now considering stronger long-term interventions, including compulsory compliance training for media houses and proposed legal reforms aimed at tightening accountability standards.

He explained that Kenya’s child online protection framework is supported by constitutional rights and several laws touching on child welfare, privacy, cybercrime, consumer protection, and communications regulation.

Kabogo added that enforcement efforts are being coordinated through multiple state agencies tasked with monitoring digital safety and media compliance.

Among the agencies involved are the Communications Authority of Kenya, Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, Kenya Film Classification Board, and the Media Council of Kenya alongside child protection and cybersecurity institutions.

The CS said the legal protections are rooted in constitutional guarantees on privacy, dignity, protection from violence, and the rights and welfare of children.

He further informed senators that new policy and regulatory measures introduced in 2025 are already shaping the country’s response to online risks affecting minors.

These include revised media conduct guidelines, industry standards on child online safety, and updated telecommunications regulations requiring age-sensitive platform design and stronger safeguards for young users.

Kabogo said the reforms are meant to ensure that digital platforms tailor content visibility and user experiences in ways that reduce children’s exposure to harmful material.

The measures also require improved parental control systems and tighter restrictions on how children’s personal information is collected, stored, and shared.

According to the CS, the changes are intended to create safer digital spaces while increasing responsibility among broadcasters, online service providers, and telecommunications operators.

He also told lawmakers that authorities are relying on digital reporting channels, cyber response systems, and child protection hotlines to support enforcement and receive complaints linked to online abuse.

Despite the progress made so far, Kabogo admitted that enforcement agencies still face difficulties dealing with digital platforms operating beyond Kenya’s borders and rapidly evolving online trends.

He said ongoing reforms are focused on strengthening coordination among regulators and addressing loopholes that weaken oversight.

Kabogo concluded by telling the Senate that Kenya has established a broad legal and institutional foundation for online child protection, but further reforms will still be necessary to respond effectively to emerging digital dangers.