Friends of Nairobi National Park raise alarm over controversial construction

Friends of Nairobi National Park have raised concerns over ongoing construction within Nairobi National Park, warning that approved development of 77 acres threatens wildlife habitat.

The group says the project includes a large car park and fencing inside a protected zone, despite restrictions in the park’s management plan. They have filed legal action and a Senate petition seeking intervention.

In a statement on Monday, the conservation group said the park, which they described as “the only national park in any capital city in the world,” is under threat from approved development activities affecting 77 acres of land.

“Nairobi National Park, the only national park in any capital city in the world. Home to lions, leopards, rhinos, and hundreds of species. A living ecosystem that belongs to every Kenyan,” the group stated.

According to the organisation, the project involves the construction of a car park with capacity for 1,300 vehicles and associated infrastructure, including fencing within the protected area.

They warned that the scale of development and changes in project documentation raise serious concerns about environmental governance and transparency.

“A car park for 1,300 vehicles. A fence that the EIA describes as both 700 metres and 10 kilometres. A project cost that changes from Sh57 million to Sh315 million depending on which page you read,” the statement added.

The group further claimed that the park’s own management plan prohibits development in the affected zone, raising questions about approval processes.

“The park's own Management Plan prohibits development in this zone. NEMA approved it anyway,” they said.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) is responsible for reviewing environmental impact assessments and approving development projects in sensitive ecosystems, including protected areas such as national parks.

Nairobi National Park, located just a few kilometres from the city centre, is globally unique as a wildlife reserve bordering a capital city skyline. It is home to a wide range of species including lions, giraffes, zebras, buffaloes, rhinos and hundreds of bird species, making it a key tourism and conservation site.

Environmental experts have long warned that urban expansion around Nairobi places pressure on wildlife corridors and habitats, increasing the risk of human-wildlife conflict and habitat fragmentation.

Friends of Nairobi National Park said they have already taken legal and parliamentary steps to challenge the project.

“FoNNaP has filed a petition in the Senate and a case in the High Court. But we need the public to know what is happening,” the group said.

They are urging members of the public to raise awareness and demand accountability from relevant authorities.

“Watch this. Share it. Ask questions,” they said, calling for transparency in decision-making processes affecting the protected area.

The group also directed its concerns to key environmental and wildlife institutions, tagging the Kenya Wildlife Service and NEMA and calling for urgent scrutiny of the approvals.

The controversy comes amid broader national debates in Kenya over balancing infrastructure development with environmental conservation, particularly in rapidly urbanising areas surrounding Nairobi.

Conservationists argue that once natural habitats inside protected areas are altered, restoration is extremely difficult, warning that such developments could set a precedent for further encroachment.

The case now before the High Court is expected to determine whether the approvals granted for the project complied with environmental laws and the park’s management regulations.

Meanwhile, public attention continues to grow as conservation groups, environmental activists and citizens debate the future of Nairobi National Park and the pressures it faces from urban expansion.