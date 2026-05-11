Women’s lobby seeks urgent reforms to protect women and girls

A women’s movement lobby led by former senator Gloria Orwoba has petitioned the Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action demanding urgent action over what it describes as rising misogyny, harassment and intimidation targeting women and girls in Kenya, particularly women leaders.

In a memorandum issued by the United Alternative Government Women’s Movement and signed by former nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, the group accused public institutions of failing to adequately address sexist conduct, online abuse and political intimidation against women.

The memorandum, addressed to the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action,Hanna Cheptumo, states that women leaders across the political divide have increasingly been subjected to ridicule, character attacks and demeaning commentary that undermines their public service and leadership.

“As active citizens, we express deep concern over the rising cases of misogyny, harassment, intimidation, and public humiliation targeting women and girls in Kenya, particularly women leaders,” said Orwoba in the memorandum.

The movement further stated that sexist remarks, online abuse and degrading conduct by public figures continue to undermine constitutional values on equality and dignity.

“Women leaders across the political divide have increasingly been subjected to ridicule, character attacks, and demeaning commentary that diminishes their leadership and public service,” Orwoba stated.

The memorandum singled out recent remarks and conduct attributed to nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, saying they had raised widespread concern over the sexualization of a minor.

“We are particularly concerned by recent remarks and conduct attributed to Karen Nyamu, a Nominated Senator from the UDA Party, which raised widespread concern regarding the sexualization of a minor,” Orwoba said.

“Such conduct is irresponsible, harmful, and inconsistent with the duty of public leaders to uphold the dignity and protection of children,” she added.

The movement faulted the Senate’s handling of the matter, arguing that the response had not matched the gravity of the concerns raised.

“The response by the Senate has been insufficient given the gravity of the issue. Stronger action is required from all institutions responsible for oversight, ethics, and public accountability,” the memorandum reads.

According to the women’s movement, the incidents come at a time when Kenya is grappling with rising cases of femicide, gender-based violence, online abuse and political intimidation against women and girls.

“Continued silence and inaction by the Government Agencies risk normalizing impunity,” Orwoba warned.

The movement is now calling on the Gender Ministry to work with relevant institutions to publicly condemn sexist and degrading conduct against women and girls, ensure accountability for public officials who violate constitutional and ethical standards, and adopt anti-sexual harassment and anti-bullying policies across public institutions.

Among the proposals contained in the memorandum is the implementation of the Law Society of Kenya Sexual Harassment and Anti-Bullying Policy in public institutions and the establishment of safeguarding policies through collaboration with the Victim Protection Board.

The group also called for the development and implementation of Sexual Harassment and Anti-Bullying Policies in all 47 County Assemblies, the National Assembly and the Senate within 30 working days.

In one of the memorandum’s strongest demands, the movement urged the government to demonstrate renewed commitment to protecting women and children.

“Kenya cannot build a just and democratic society while women and girls continue to face humiliation, intimidation, and exclusion from public life. We must collectively reject misogyny and defend the dignity, safety, and leadership of women across the nation,” Orwoba stated.