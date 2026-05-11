KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

The Kenya Wheelchair Basketball Federation (KWBF), under the umbrella of Ability Sport Kenya, has selected four players to represent the country at the upcoming 2026 World Ability Youth Games, scheduled for June 15-22 in Mersin, Turkey.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Generation on Monday from their training base in Nairobi, KWBF president Alfred Simiyu expressed confidence that the selected quartet ranks among Kenya’s best young players.

Their selection was based on performances at the recent U-25 Africa Women’s Championship in DRC in March, where Kenya finished second, as well as the 3×3 and 5×5 Africa Wheelchair Basketball Championship in Angola in April.

"We have many talented youngsters, but this tournament in Turkey has different rules. It’s a 3×3 mixed event, so we aimed to balance the team with two women and two men," said Simiyu.

"Performance is a must, and discipline is key. Rest assured, these young players are the future of Kenya wheelchair basketball. Coaches considered many factors to narrow the pool from about 15 players down to just four," he added.

Speedster attacker Aman Odido and guard Dansteve Mwenda are the two male players selected. They will join Ashley Autai, who captained Kenya in Kinshasa where the team finished second behind hosts DRC, and Michelle Yegon, who earned multiple Woman of the Match awards in Angola, earning her place in Turkey.

In addition to wheelchair basketball, Kenya will send para fencing, para dance, and para swimming teams to the inaugural Youth Games. Ability Sport Kenya president Agnes Oluoch emphasized that developing para sports in Kenya is a key part of her agenda.

"The more international competitions these youngsters participate in, the better their chances of qualifying for the 2028 Summer Paralympics in Los Angeles," said Oluoch.

Simiyu’s team is currently training at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani (MISC), sharpening their skills and techniques ahead of another global event that will once again put Kenya on the map in para sports.