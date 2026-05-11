Mandera Woman Rep accuses Jubaland Forces of harassing local communities

News · Yunis Dekow ·
Mandera Woman Rep accuses Jubaland Forces of harassing local communities
Mandera County Woman Representative speaks during a public meeting in Mandera on insecurity and border community concerns. PHOTO/ Yunis Dekow
In Summary

Speaking during a public address on Sunday, the Mandera Woman Representative claimed local communities had endured intimidation, insecurity, and disruption of daily activities due to the presence of the forces in the area.

Mandera Woman Rep., Umulkhier Khasim has accused Jubaland Forces of causing suffering, fear, and insecurity among residents living near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Speaking during a public address on Sunday, the Mandera Woman Representative claimed local communities had endured intimidation, insecurity, and disruption of daily activities due to the presence of the forces in the area.

She alleged that school children had been unable to attend classes freely, women feared moving around the area, and traders had suffered losses from looting and insecurity.

Khasim also claimed that farmers and pastoralists had been affected, saying some residents were unable to access their farms and grazing fields.

“We cannot allow our people to continue suffering the way residents of B1 suffered,” she said, while urging locals to defend their communities and demanding the forces leave the area.

The legislator further criticized the living conditions of their camps, claiming the makeshift settlements had damaged the environment and disrupted the livelihoods of local residents.

“Our first priority is protecting our people. We cannot have foreign militia occupying our land,” she said.

Khasim called on the government to act swiftly and ensure the safety and security of residents.

She insisted that the welfare of local communities must come first and concerns of residents in parts of the border region over “repeated raised complaints over insecurity and armed groups operating in the area.”

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Mandera County Jubaland Umulkhier Khasim

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