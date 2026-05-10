Mudavadi urges massive voter registration for 2027 polls to avoid disputed vote

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for massive voter registration ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying Kenya must secure a decisive presidential outcome to avoid another disputed election and court petition.

Speaking at St. Peter's Cathedral, Kapsabet, Nandi County on Sunday, Mudavadi said the focus should not just be on winning, but on “the size of the victory.”

He referenced previous presidential election disputes dating back to 2007, warning that Kenya must “break that cycle” by ensuring a clear electoral mandate for President William Ruto in 2027.

“It is not about the victory. It is now going to be the size of the victory. That is what we should be working for,” Mudavadi said. “We want him to win so that there is no doubt… we must break that cycle to ensure this time we shall not have a presidential petition.”

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also expressed concern over low voter registration figures in Nandi County, urging residents to obtain identification cards and register in large numbers once the next registration phase begins.

“We want proper registration. We want massive registration. We want the proper victory,” he said.

His remarks come shortly after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) concluded the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise, which registered more than 2.6 million new voters nationwide between March 30,2026 and April 28,2026.

According to IEBC data, Nairobi County recorded the highest number of new voters at 276,886, followed by Kiambu with 128,859, Nakuru with 102,277, Kakamega with 93,858 and Machakos with 84,198 new voters.

In contrast, sparsely populated and hard-to-reach counties posted the lowest figures, with Lamu registering 9,481 new voters, Isiolo 10,632 and Mandera 18,214.

Regionally, Rift Valley led with 652,540 new voters, followed by Eastern at 380,820, Central at 282,286, Nyanza at 278,516, Nairobi at 276,886, Western at 231,688, Coast at 198,314 and North Eastern at 97,859 new voters.

The electoral agency said the nationwide drive targeted young first-time voters and aimed to strengthen participation ahead of the 2027 polls. IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon described the exercise as a “major milestone” in preparations for the next General Election.

Mudavadi also urged leaders serving in government to publicly defend the Kenya Kwanza administration and its development agenda, saying government officials must speak with unity and clarity.

“Let us not shy away to stand and defend President William Ruto and his government. We speak because we are part of it,” he said.

He further called for support for infrastructure projects in the North Rift region, particularly the Eldoret-Chavakali road corridor, describing it as “a very big artery for our economy.”