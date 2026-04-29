Mandera registers 18,241 voters as IEBC closes enhanced exercise

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Mandera County has registered 18,241 new voters following the conclusion of a 30-day enhanced voter registration drive, Kulan Post reports.

Mandera County IEBC coordinator, Aadan Harar, said the commission had achieved about 73% of its 25,000-voter target across Mandera’s six constituencies. He described the outcome as successful despite eligible citizen apathy challenges.

The exercise was conducted simultaneously in all six constituencies, with registration centres set up at IEBC offices, public institutions, and other designated points to improve access.

Mobile registration teams were also deployed to reach remote and underserved areas, particularly pastoralist communities that are often on the move.

Harar said the commission intensified voter education and public awareness campaigns throughout the period, working with local administrators and community leaders to mobilise eligible residents.

Mandera County IEBC coordinator, Aadan Harar. PHOTO/Yunis Dekow Mandera County IEBC coordinator, Aadan Harar. PHOTO/Yunis Dekow

He said special focus was placed on first-time voters, including youth who had recently attained the age of 18, as well as individuals seeking to transfer their voting stations.

Despite these efforts, the delayed issuance of ID cards, the recent drought in the region, uninterested citizens and harsh weather conditions slowed progress in some parts of the county.

“Prolonged drought affected mobility, reduced turnout in rural areas, and forced some residents to migrate in search of pasture and water, making it difficult for registration teams to reach them,” said the coordinator.

Harar said continuous voter registration will continue at the IEBC constituency offices to accommodate residents who missed the mass exercise, urging “eligible voters to take advantage of the ongoing process.”

He added that the commission will maintain continuous voter registration as part of its broader mandate to ensure inclusivity and strengthen electoral participation.

The IEBC has been conducting nationwide voter listing drives as part of preparations for the 2027 general election, with a focus on expanding participation in marginalised and hard-to-reach regions.