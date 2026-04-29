Harambee Startlets to begin LA 2028 qualifiers against Seychelles

Harambee Starlets will begin their Los Angeles 2028 Olympic qualifiers in the second round against Seychelles, with matches set for October 5–13, after being handed a bye during a draw for the African qualifiers held on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, in Cairo, Egypt.

The bye means that Kenya will not feature in the opening round, matches that will be played between June 1- 9, 2026, but will now begin her campaign in round two, where a total of 35 nations will take part in the African qualification series, which will be played over five rounds, and if Kenya will win against Seychelles, then they will face either Malawi or Zimbabwe in the third round between February 23 and March 8.

Should Kenya progress past Seychelles, they will advance to the third round, set for February 23 to March 6, 2027, where they will face either Malawi or Zimbabwe.

The fourth round, scheduled for October 4 to October 12, 2027, will see winners from the third round face off against opponents from parallel fixtures.

The qualification campaign will culminate in the fifth and final round, to be played between November 23 and December 4, 2027, where the remaining teams will compete for the two available slots at the Olympic Games.

Only two teams will secure qualification to represent the continent at the women’s football tournament of the 2028 Summer Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 11 to July 29, 2028.

This qualification campaign will be played across five rounds, gradually narrowing down the contenders to just two teams that will carry Africa’s flag at the Olympic Games scheduled for 11 to 29 July 2028 in Los Angeles.