FIFA ratifies AFCON 2027 hosting dates

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will run from 19 June to 17 July 2027, following the formal approval of the tournament window at a high-level meeting held ahead of the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada on April 29, 2026.

The decision is part of a broader ratification of the global football calendar, with FIFA officials endorsing key competition windows across all confederations for the next cycle.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, marking a historic milestone for East African football as the region prepares to stage Africa’s premier football competition on a shared platform for the first time.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is expected to intensify preparations in the coming months. The qualifying draw will take place after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with group-stage qualifiers scheduled to run between September and November.

The extended international calendar is expected to ensure a full and structured qualification process across the continent as nations gear up for what is anticipated to be one of the most competitive editions of the tournament.

Further details on venues, match scheduling, and logistics are expected to be announced as coordination between the host nations and CAF continues to progress.