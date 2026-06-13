Kenya among five African nations affected by new Israel travel restrictions

Africa · Bradley Bosire ·
Kenya among five African nations affected by new Israel travel restrictions
A man hangs an Ebola awareness banner in the Kigonze camp in Bunia, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo PHOTO/AFP
In Summary

The measures come as a growing number of countries tighten border controls and health screening procedures in response to Ebola cases reported in parts of Central Africa.

Israel has rolled out new travel controls blocking entry for passengers linked to Kenya and four other African countries, as authorities move to contain risks tied to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in parts of Central Africa.

In a notice dated June 10, 2026, and distributed to airlines, Israel’s Border Control Department directed carriers to stop nationals from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo from boarding flights headed to Israel.

The order also captures foreign travellers of any nationality who have been in or transited through any of the listed countries within 21 days before travelling to Israel.

"To all airlines, following the outbreak of the Ebola virus, effective from the receipt of this notice, you are prohibited from boarding foreign passengers who meet the criteria specified below on flights bound for Israel," read part of the notice.

Airlines have also been instructed to tighten passenger checks before departure, with emphasis on verifying recent travel history to affected regions.

"You are required to prevent foreign citizens and residents of the following countries from boarding flights arriving in Israel," the notice added.

Israeli authorities said anyone who has recently visited the listed countries, including Kenya, will be denied boarding under the directive.

However, Israeli citizens and permanent residents remain exempt from the restrictions and will still be allowed entry into the country.

"For the avoidance of doubt, this directive does not apply to Israeli citizens or Israeli residents. Your strict compliance with these directives and your cooperation are highly appreciated," the Border Control Department clarified.

The measures come as a growing number of countries tighten border controls and health screening procedures in response to Ebola cases reported in parts of Central Africa.

The United States and the United Arab Emirates are among nations that have also introduced similar restrictions or enhanced monitoring for travellers from affected regions.

Israeli authorities have not set a specific end date for the directive, saying the restrictions will be reviewed depending on how the outbreak develops.

Tags

Uganda RWANDA Kenya Democratic Republic of the Congo Israel Ebola airlines border control Travel restrictions Passenger screening

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