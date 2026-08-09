IS-linked group kills at least 13 in DR Congo village
The attacks occurred in the village of Banana École, a suburb of the territorial capital of Mambasa.
The attacks occurred in the village of Banana École, a suburb of the territorial capital of Mambasa.
The measures come as a growing number of countries tighten border controls and health screening procedures in response to Ebola cases reported in parts of Central Africa.
The outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus and has now spread across 29 health zones in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.
The development comes as health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo struggle to contain a widening Ebola outbreak, which has now reached South Kivu province, an area partly under the control of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, according to the group’s spokesman.
World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing that the outbreak may have started spreading a few months ago and could have been accelerated by a “super-spreader event”, possibly a funeral held in early May.
This marks the largest vaccine delivery to the country since the outbreak began.