Floods spread across counties, Nairobi hit as 650 households affected amid ongoing rains

A combination of persistent downpours and overflowing water systems has left several parts of the country grappling with flooding, forcing evacuations, blocking transport routes and putting communities in low-lying areas on high alert as rainfall continues to spread across multiple regions.

Emergency teams report that urban and rural settlements have been hit at the same time, with homes submerged, roads cut off and families displaced in counties including Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado and along the coast.

In Nairobi, flood incidents have affected a large number of residents after water surged into residential areas and disrupted movement. The Kenya Red Cross said on Wednesday that at least 650 households have been affected in Nairobi alone, with rescue and evacuation operations ongoing in multiple locations.

Response teams in Utawala carried out emergency rescues after three people became trapped in rising water. The Kenya Red Cross said the individuals were “safely rescued after being stranded in floodwaters,” as similar operations continued in other flood-hit estates.

Water intrusion has also been reported in Jacaranda, Sisal, Milimani, Motomoto and Riara estates, where residents have been dealing with flooded homes and limited access to roads.

In Machakos County, rising waters in Mavoko led to the evacuation of a family of four after their house was submerged, raising concern over the safety of settlements located in flood-prone zones.

Kajiado North has also been affected, with about 100 households experiencing flooding that has disrupted normal activities and movement in several parts of the area.

In the coastal region, Likoni in Mombasa recorded at least one affected household, while wider reports from Kwale and Lamu indicate similar impacts linked to the ongoing heavy rains.

The Kenya Red Cross noted that “heavy rainfall has caused flooding and fast-moving water across roads and homes” in parts of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kwale and Lamu, showing how widespread the situation has become.

At the same time, authorities are closely monitoring river systems, especially along the Tana River, where water levels have continued to rise and raised fears for downstream communities.

“Water levels along the Tana River are rising,” the update said, adding that Masinga Dam has “reached full capacity, with controlled spillovers ongoing.” Residents living downstream have been urged to stay alert as water release continues.

The Kenya Red Cross teams remain deployed in affected counties, carrying out assessments, assisting displaced families and supporting evacuation efforts where necessary.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that rainfall will persist across several regions between 29 April and 5 May 2026, with low-lying and flood-prone areas expected to remain at risk throughout the period.

The current situation comes as seasonal rains continue to overwhelm drainage systems in both urban centres and rural settlements, exposing weaknesses in infrastructure and increasing the risk of displacement.

Authorities are advising residents in affected and surrounding areas to avoid flooded routes, follow weather updates and cooperate with emergency responders as operations continue.

With rains expected to last into early May, officials say early action and public caution will play a key role in reducing further damage and protecting lives.