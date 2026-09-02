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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Masinga dam

Masinga race heats up as Kithyaka declares 2027 bid
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Masinga race heats up as Kithyaka declares 2027 bid

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Thursday, Kithyaka said the constituency’s proximity to Nairobi, fertile soils and available workforce could support large-scale agricultural production if farmers receive the necessary infrastructure and access to water

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