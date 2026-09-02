Journalists raise alarm over alleged abduction of Standard Editor
Kiprotich was taken by armed, masked men along the Gilgil-Nakuru Road on Tuesday night before being found alive near Masinga Dam in Machakos County, hours after his abduction.
Kiprotich was taken by armed, masked men along the Gilgil-Nakuru Road on Tuesday night before being found alive near Masinga Dam in Machakos County, hours after his abduction.
The Guild also wants alleged links between the vehicle used in the June incident and the National Police Service’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau investigated, warning that attacks on journalists threaten media freedom, democracy and the public’s right to know.
According to the Standard Group, Kiprotich was found dumped near Masinga Dam after he was allegedly taken from the Gilgil-Nakuru Road on Tuesday night.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Thursday, Kithyaka said the constituency’s proximity to Nairobi, fertile soils and available workforce could support large-scale agricultural production if farmers receive the necessary infrastructure and access to water
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding across counties including Nairobi, Machakos and Kajiado, affecting hundreds of households and disrupting transport. Kenya Red Cross says rescues, assessments and evacuations are ongoing as rainfall continues.
This stability is a positive sign amid fluctuating rainfall patterns that have increasingly impacted hydroelectric power generation, creating pressure for energy planners to seek more diverse sources of electricity.
Energy PS Alex Wachira raised the alarm, saying the water level at Masinga Dam had reached 1,057.15 meters above sea level.